Two area schools will hold mini cheerleading clinics in the coming weeks.
Coquille High School will host a two-day clinic Sept. 19-20.
The clinic is for students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and runs from 6 to 7 p.m. both days, in the high school cafeteria. Participants will perform during Coquille’s football game on Sept. 21.
The cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Registration forms are available at Coquille schools.
North Bend, meanwhile, will hold a one-day clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 26. The clinic runs from 4 to 6 p.m. in the north court of the high school gym, with registration at 3:30 p.m.
The clinic is for students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The cost is $10, with a shirt available for an additional $10.
The students will perform at halftime of North Bend’s Sept. 28 game against Springfield.
For more information, contact Lena Franson at 541-297-4232.