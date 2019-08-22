Coquille’s volleyball team was ranked seventh in the preseason coaches poll from OSAAtoday a year after the Red Devils finished fourth in their first season at Class 2A.
Coquille was one of two South Coast volleyball teams ranked in the preseason polls. The other is Marshfield, which was ranked 10th in Class 4A.
Defending state champions topped the rankings in most of the classifications, including Valley Catholic in Class 4A, Corvallis in Class 5A, Jesuit in Class 6A and Santiam Christian in Class 3A. Kennedy is ranked first in Class 2A, but defending champion Portland Christian got more first-place votes (four to three). Powder Valley is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A, ahead of defending champion St. Paul, which went undefeated in 2018.
In cross country, Marshfield’s boys are ranked fifth in Class 4A, but third among Sky-Em teams behind defending state champion Marist (first) and Siuslaw (fourth).
Bandon’s boys are ranked third in Class 2A-1A behind defending champion Union/Cove and St. Stephen’s Academy, which share the top ranking. Brookings-Harbor is ranked sixth in Class 3A, where Catlin Gabel is ranked No. 1.
Ashland is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A, just ahead of defending champion Crater and Jesuit is No. 1 in Class 6A, just ahead of defending champion Central Catholic.
For the girls, Summit is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A after returning all five of its scoring runners from last year’s champion team.
Defending champion Marist Catholic is ranked just ahead of Siuslaw — just how they finished at state last year — in Class 4A with Marshfield tied for 12th.
Defending champions Hood River Valley and Catlin Gabel are No. 1 in Class 5A and Class 3A-2A-1A, respectively. Bandon’s girls are tied for ninth in Class 3A-2A-1A.
No South Coast teams made the preseason polls for boys soccer, where Jesuit (Class 6A), Corvallis (Class 5A), Woodburn (Class 4A) and Catlin Gabel (Class 3A-2A-1A) all are ranked No. 1 after winning state titles last year.
The complete rankings can be found in the OSAAtoday section of www.osaa.org.