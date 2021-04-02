COQUILLE — The Bandon and Coquille football teams bring out the best in each other.
The two squads played another great game Friday night that came down to the final minutes, with Coquille holding on for a 22-14 win over the visiting Tigers.
“I love playing against them,” said Coquille senior Garrett Gardner, recalling close games the past three years with Bandon.
The Red Devils didn’t secure the win until stopping Bandon quarterback Wyatt Dyer on a fourth-down play and then getting just enough inches on a run by Gunner Yates to earn a first down after Bandon’s final timeout with just over a minute left to run out the clock.
Stopping Dyer wasn’t easy. The senior quarterback carried the ball on more than half Bandon’s plays, either in designed runs or scrambles on passing plays, often breaking tackles and requiring multiple Red Devils to bring him down.
“Dyer is a stud,” Yates said.
Dyer knew he was going to be sore after the game, and also heartbroken after another close loss to the Red Devils, but he also admitted the game was fun.
He also said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“The team gave 100 percent,” he said. “We just kept battling.”
Coquille led 22-8 at the half, but the Tigers shut the Red Devils out in the second half.
“We made a lot of defensive adjustments,” Dyer said. “We knew their running backs were really good. We were determined to stop the run.”
For the most part, Bandon did that.
But Coquille found another way to get or set up their first two scores.
After Bandon’s first drive ate up half of the first quarter but ended with an interception by Jace Haagen in the end zone, Haagen connected with Yates on the first of two big passing plays.
On a third-and-21 play after a Bandon sack, Haagen threw the ball to Yates. The pass was tipped, but Yates kept his concentration, pulled the ball in, and then broke a tackle and sprinted to the end zone to complete an 80-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Gardner added the conversion run for an 8-0 lead.
Bandon responded by driving inside Coquille’s 5-yard line. The Red Devils stuffed three straight running plays, but Dyer scored from 4 yards out on fourth down and hit Cooper Lang with the conversion pass to tie the score.
Coquille scored again when Haagen hit Yates for 38 yards on a fourth-down play on what Yates described as a perfectly thrown pass to set up a 2-yard run by Grady Arriola. The conversion pass failed, but Coquille led 14-8.
It appeared that would be the halftime score, but Coquille got a stop and then Yates just made it into the end zone on a 14-yard run on the final play of the half. Haagen’s conversion pass to Bo Messerle made it 22-8.
Coquille got the ball first to open the second half, but opted to punt on fourth-and-short from near midfield.
After the Red Devils stopped the Tigers, they fumbled on the first play and Denver Blackwell recovered for the Tigers.
Then Blackwell was on the receiving end of a 41-yard touchdown pass from Dyer on a fourth-down play, out-fighting a Coquille defender for the ball in the end zone, with 3:47 to go in the third quarter.
Dyer said Blackwell made a great play, though he didn’t see the end of it since he was hit as he released the ball.
“I was on my back,” he said.
That brought Bandon back within 22-14 and then the Tigers got a big break to keep the score within reach. Arriola was running free behind Bandon’s defense and headed for a long touchdown carry when Bandon sophomore Conner Devine, making his first start, managed to disrupt Arriola just enough that he lost control of the ball and fumbled it out of the end zone just before crossing the goal line for a Bandon touchback.
Neither team got close to the goal line again as Coquille held on for the victory.
But the Red Devils had to stop Dyer a few more times to secure the win, which wasn’t easy. He had most of the Tigers’ offense, but he gave the credit to his line.
“It all started with the guys up front,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without them. They were making plays.”
Thomason congratulated Dyer after the game, and said he was grateful the quarterback is a senior.
Then he praised the Bandon players and coaches for their effort.
“We can’t give enough credit to Bandon,” he said. “They came over here with a great game plan.”
Fortunately, he said, Coquille did just enough to win.
Haagen had several big completions during the game, including the throws to Yates and a big third-down completion to Brock Willis. That’s a relatively new wrinkle since Coquille has done most of its work on the ground in its wing-T scheme for years.
“We’ve been having more success with the passing game,” Thomason said. “Jace has got great touch.”
And though the Tigers contained Yates, Gardner and Arriola most of the game, Coquille managed enough plays in the running game to get the win in the good contest.
“That was a great game,” Thomason said. “Both teams played their hearts out.”
Bandon coach Derrick Watjen agreed.
“Our defense played real well,” he said, adding that he was pleased with how Bandon’s younger players did in the game. “A couple of plays didn’t go our way and it was a hard-fought battle.
“Hats off to Coquille for sure.”
The game was the highlight of the season, though both teams have one more contest — Coquille against Creswell and Bandon against Reedsport.
“It’s awesome just to have a season, and to be able to have that rivalry game,” Dyer said, mentioning how the teams weren’t sure they were going to be able to play through the fall.
With no playoffs, Coquille is in a unique position, Thomason said. The Red Devils have been regular playoff participants, but always stopped short of the championship game.
“I told them we have a chance to end a winning season with a victory next week,” he said. “That would be the first time that’s happened since 1970 (when the Red Devils won the state title).”
Coquille 22, Bandon 14
Bandon;8;0;6;0;—;14
Coquille;8;14;0;0;—;22
Coq: Gunner Yates 80 pass from Jace Haagen (Garrett Gardner run)
Ban: Wyatt Dyer 4 run (Cooper Lang pass from Dyer)
Coq: Grady Arriola 2 run (pass failed)
Coq: Yates 14 run (Bo Messerle pass from Haagen)
Ban: Denver Blackwell 41 pass from Dyer (run failed)