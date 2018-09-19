COQUILLLE — The Coquille Booster Club will induct its 2018 class on Saturday night in a banquet, auction and induction ceremony at the Coquille Community Building.
The event is sponsored by the Coquille Booster Club.
This year’s class includes two of the best all-around athletes in school history — Gary Carroll and Steve Hammer — and two standouts from the late 1980s — Michelle (McKeown) Jones and Monica McQuarrie — and the 1966 state champion 4x200 relay team of Harold Brice, Craig Carlson, Craig Johnson and Richard Marineau.
Saturday’s event starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The event includes both live and islent auctions. Tickets are $15 for individuals, $25 for couples and $5 for children under 12. A table for eight is $100.
For more information, visit www.coquilleboosterclub.org or contact Andrew Simpson at 541-290-4293.
Carroll and the relay team were standouts for the Red Devils throughout the 1965-66 school year.
Carroll was the state high jump champion and a first-team all-tournament selection at the state basketball tournament after helping lead the Red Devils to the title. Brice, Johnson and Carlson also were on the state tournament first or second team.
In addition to being part of the winning relay team, which finished in 1 minute, 32.4 seconds, Brce was second in the broad jump and sixth in the 220. Johnson was third in the pole vault and Marineau was fifth in the 180 hurdles. Together, they helped Coquille place second in the team race behind St. Mary’s.
Hammer, who died in 2008, was the state triple jump champion and part of a third-place relay team in 1976 and the runner-up in the triple jump in 1975 also was an all-state football and basketball player. He was named to the all-tournament first-team for basketball in 1976, when Coquille place third, and the second team in 1977, when the Red Devils won the state title.
Jones, who graduated in 1988, was a standout in volleyball, basketball and track and field, winning the 1,500 and placing second in the 800 as a freshman. She also placed second in the 1,500 and was part of a state-placing relay as a sophomore. Before high school, she set a basketball scoring record for Coquille Valley Middle School.
McQuarrie, who graduated in 1989, also starred in volleyball, basketball and track and field. She won six individual medals and was part of three placing relay teams at the state track meet during her career.