PENDLETON — Coquille’s girls basketball team made school history Friday night and can make even more Saturday after beating top-ranked Kennedy 41-35 in overtime in the Class 2A semifinals.
It’s the first time the Red Devils have ever reached the girls championship game, and with a win Coquille would have both the first girls team title in school history and the first state championship in any sport since the boys won the 1977 basketball crown.
“It almost feels bigger than our team,” Coquille’s Morgan Baird said after leading the way in the win with 20 points and 10 rebounds. “It’s not just for us. It’s for our school.”
The Red Devils had to work extra for the win after Kennedy rallied from 10 points down in the second half to force the extra session.
The Trojans went in front by two points early in the overtime on a basket by Ellie Cantu, but Abbey Dieu tied it for Coquille with two free throws and Baird put the Red Devils ahead with a circus shot.
“Morgan made a really, really lucky shot and it just kind of hyped us up even more and made us more excited,” said teammate Halle Layton.
Kennedy tied the game one last time on a jumper by Kalyissa Kleinschmit with a minute to go, but Baird hit a layin to put Coquille up and then she and Drew Wilson each hit two free throws for the final margin.
Dieu had 10 points for Coquille and she and Baird both had 10 rebounds.
The biggest key in the win, though, was the team’s work on defense.
“We had the best defense of our lives,” Layton said. “It was crazy.”
The Red Devils were helping each other all night while limiting Kennedy to 25 percent shooting and forcing 14 turnovers. The Trojans didn’t score 10 points in any quarter.
“Our defense was outstanding,” Baird said. “Everyone was rushing over. We really brought the energy and the hustle.”
The Red Devils overcame woes at the foul line, including shooting just 8-for-16 in regulation, with their defense and a 38-29 rebounding edge.
Hailey Arritola had 11 points to lead Kennedy.
Coquille’s only loss to date came against the same Trojans in a game that also went to overtime, but the Red Devils said they weren’t worried going to the extra session this time.
“We knew it could be a different outcome in overtime,” Dieu said. “We just kept our composure.”
“It just felt like this was our time,” Baird added. “We know what we needed to do. It’s zero-zero and there’s only four minutes. It’s whoever wins those.”
Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said he was happy with how his players kept their composure after Kennedy rallied to take the lead.
“I’m very proud they did not panic,” he said.
Coquille will face Heppner in the championship game. The Mustangs beat Enterprise 39-32 in the other semifinal.
“I’m excited,” Layton said. “I feel like we have a really good chance.”
“It’s awesome,” Dieu said. “It’s going to be a very challenging game. But I have faith in us, if we play our game.”