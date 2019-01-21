COQUILLE — The Coquille girls basketball team had Saturday’s game with Central Linn on its radar for weeks, knowing the Cobras would give the Red Devils a challenge they haven’t seen as much as they would like.
Coquille made the most of the opportunity, beating Central Linn 48-35, a win keyed by a stifling defense that limited the Cobras to just two first-half field goals.
“Our defense was great,” Coquille senior Abbey Dieu said. “We knew they had great shooters. Everybody helped out so that we could take a risk.”
The Red Devils have been working hard on playing strong help defense in practice and it paid off in the game, Dieu said.
The Cobras were just 2-for-18 in the first half from the floor, though they warmed up in the second half to finish 10-for-47.
Colleen McLaughlin, in particular, heated up in the second half, making four 3-pointers while scoring all 15 of her points in the final two quarters. But Coquille never let the Cobras get closer than five down — the margin after McLaughlin’s first 3-pointer.
Still, the game was close enough that Coquille never was able to go deep into its bench like it has been throughout the Sunset Conference season.
“It was good for the starters to play the whole game,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said of the primary rotation of eight players.
“This was a good tuneup if we hopefully make the state tournament,” Coquille’s Morgan Baird said.
The Red Devils improved to 17-1, their only loss an overtime setback at top-ranked Kennedy.
Coquille is No. 2 in the coaches poll and fifth in the power rankings, one spot ahead of the Cobras, who are 14-3.
Dieu scored 16 points to lead the Red Devils, hitting 10-for-15 from the line and grabbing eight rebounds.
Baird added 13 points (including 9-for-12 from the line), and collecting 16 boards.
Halle Layton contributed nine points in the win. She also hit a 3-pointer that put the Red Devils in front for good 3-2 after they had two early turnovers against Central Linn’s full-court pressure.
“We responded pretty well for not having faced a team that aggressive,” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said. “Their press didn’t bother us much.”
Coquille eventually finished with 12 turnovers, the same number as Central Linn.
“It was a good win,” GeDeros said.
Baird said the Red Devils did a good job with their transition offense when they had the opportunities.
She and Dieu both were proud of ow the Red Devils responded to the step up in competition.
“It’s hard to come from not having much competition to playing a better team,” Dieu said. “You’re used to that slower pace.
“It took us a little bit, but once we got going, we were going.”
Now Coquille needs to figure out how to stay sharp as it continues play in the Sunset Conference, where it is outscoring its foes by an average of nearly 40 points in five league wins.
“We have to work hard in practice,” Dieu said.
Meanwhile, the rest of the squad should expect bunches of minutes during league play, which resumes Tuesday at Bandon.
“It’s really good for our second team to get time on the court,” Baird said. “We don’t want any let-up when they sub in the games.”