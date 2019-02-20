COQUILLE — The defensive numbers are staggering.
In 25 games, including 24 wins, Coquille’s girls basketball team has allowed 40 points only three times — twice in the first two weeks of season and the third time in the only loss, an overtime setback at top-ranked Kennedy on Dec. 28.
That defense, combined with an offense that has scored at least 42 points every time out and been held to less than 50 just four times, makes the Red Devils big favorites when they host Union on Saturday as they try to advance to the state tournament for the fourth straight year — this time in Class 2A.
But the Red Devils aren’t taking anything for granted against a Union squad that enters with a 14-10 record.
“They look like a good team (on film),” Coquille coach Tim GeDeros said. “We know we’ve got to go out there and can’t assume (a win).
“We’ve just got to play our game and know that they have to travel a long ways to get here. We’ve been fortunate in that the last four years.”
Coquille senior leaders Halle Layton and Abbey Dieu have a chance to advance to the state tournament for the fourth time in basketball to go with their four state trophies in volleyball.
“(It would be great) to say we’ve been to state in volleyball and basketball all four years,” Layton said. “It’s a really good experience.”
But it’s a close call in volleyball, when Coquille won on the verge of a home playoff loss to Vernonia last fall, that has the Red Devils somewhat nervous this week.
“Volleyball stressed me out,” said Dieu.
“I’m very anxious,” added Layton. “I just want it to be Saturday already. It’s very hard waiting.”
Once the game starts, the Red Devils will turn to their strengths — that stifling defense and an unselfish offense led by talented scorer Morgan Baird that can produce points in a lot of different ways, keyed by outstanding passing.
“We need to slow it down and execute our plays,” Dieu said.
When Coquille does that, the Red Devils are efficient and potent.
Baird is one of the best scorers in the state, able to finish inside with either hand on post moves or drives to the hoop and hit 3-pointers, but also is one of the best passers setting up her teammates.
And virtually all the Red Devils can finish at the hoop on good passes from teammates, especially Dieu and reserve Mia Ruiz, while Layton, Carlee GeDeros (the coach’s niece), Drew Wilson and Saige Gallino all are potent from 3-point range.
Baird averages close to 20 points and seven others — Dieu, Layton, Wilson, GeDeros, Gallino, Ruiz and Maya Salazar — have been at or near double figures multiple times. The other two players in the 10-girl rotation, Haley Van Pelt and Raeleeann Jackson, also can put the ball in the hoop.
“We tell the girls, ‘You’re out there to score,’” Tim GeDeros said.
The coach has tried multiple combinations of the players in various rotations — a luxury allowed by having big leads in nearly every league game — and regularly uses all 10 girls, depth few Class 2A teams can boast.
“What I’m proud of is we started (the season) with four varsity girls and six JV girls (from last year),” GeDeros said. “Everybody stepped up. They’ve improved a lot. I have confidence with everybody out there.”
Regardless of whether they are scoring, they all have to play good defense, and the versatile lineup gives GeDeros options.
“I can go small ball or I can go big ball,” he said.
The squad has gotten better and better slowing the opposition.
“At the start of the year, we didn’t have help defense,” Dieu said, referring to how well the teammates rotate to provide assistance. “We’ve had a lot of defensive drills.
“That’s what we really stress.”
There’s a side benefit to that hard work in practice.
“The defensive drills make us faster,” Layton said.
GeDeros has always preached the importance of practice, and praised the vocal leadership of Dieu and Layton.
“They come and they practice hard,” he said. “It’s energy. It’s that vocal leadership.”
This week, the Red Devils will focus on that defense and rebounding while hoping to have another big offensive night.
They also hope for a good crowd for the game, the last chance for many of the fans to watch the group since it’s a long, long trip to the state tournament in Pendleton.
“The crowd helps us stay pumped up,” Layton said. “It keeps the adrenaline going.”
Saturday’s game starts at 2 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
If Coquille wins, the Red Devils likely will face one of Union’s rivals, Grant Union, in the quarterfinals at Pendleton.