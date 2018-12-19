COQUILLE — It was bound to happen eventually, and it’ll happen again.
The Coquille girls basketball team, ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A coaches poll, got pushed a bit on Wednesday night against the No. 4 Oakland Oakers, but were too much and pulled away for a 50-36 win. Morgan Baird had 22 points in the win for Coquille.
“We played a quality team and we did win,” Red Devils coach Tim GeDeros said. “We haven’t played anybody who pushed us yet. That was the first time.”
Coquille's Morgan Baird battles for the ball Wednesday with Oakland's Cassidy Jones at Coquille High School.
Coquille seemed to be in control early, breaking the familiar Oakland press with ease en route to a 14-4 lead with about two minutes left in the first quarter.
Oakland called a timeout, then went on a 12-0 run that encapsulated the next four minutes of game time, stretching into the second quarter and giving the Oakers the lead.
GeDeros, though, didn’t call timeout. He let his experienced and talented team play through the run, and the Red Devils responded.
After going down 16-14 at the 6:34 mark in the second quarter, Coquille finished the quarter on a 12-7 run and then outscored Oakland 24-13 in the second half to win going away.
“I’m really excited,” Baird said. “It’s nice to get a win against a really good Class 2A team. And I’m excited to show — I think we’re really underrated so it’s nice.”
Oakland’s press sped up Coquille briefly early on. Coquille committed six turnovers in the first quarter and had eight over the next three periods.
As a pressing team, Coquille works on the press daily and so wasn’t too concerned with handling Oakland’s. But the Oakers, too, are experienced and talented and still managed to speed up the Red Devils enough to force turnovers and come down on the other end and score.
It also helped that Oakland had Hadley Brooksby, a senior point guard who is the crux of everything Oakland does.
She led Oakland with 18 points, but wasn’t as effective in the second half. Coquille’s Halle Layton drove past Brooksby late in the second quarter near half court, and the Oakland senior went down and struggled to get back to her feet, initially grabbing her ankle but rubbing her left quad once she got to the bench.
Coquille's Saige Gallino looks to pass with Oakland's Gabby Parnell defending Wednesday at Coquille High School.
Brooksby returned for the second half and played most, if not all, of it, but didn’t have the same burst as the first and it showed. Of her 18 points, just seven came after the break.
Coquille also clamped on senior Grace Witten, who scored all 10 of her points in the first half. The only Oaker to give Coquille consistent problems in any facet was Cassidy Jones, who grabbed 14 rebounds, eight of which were on the offensive end. Jones had just four points, though.
Another positive for Coquille in the second half was the return of Abby Dieu.
The senior had to sit for much of the first half in foul trouble but returned in the second half with six points, six rebounds and two trips to the free throw line.
When Coquille can play with its full rotation, it’s a very tough team to beat, though the Red Devils made just a single 3-pointer on the night.
“We kept our composure,” GeDeros said. “One of our best players was on the bench for the whole first half and the girls still kept their composure and kept attacking. Two good teams battled it out.”
The Red Devils improved to 8-0 on the season while handling Oakland its first loss after six straight wins to open the season.
Coquille heads to Jefferson on Friday for games against Sheridan and Jefferson, then faces Colton after Christmas and finishes nonleague play against top-ranked Kennedy.