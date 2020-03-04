COQUILLE — Don’t blame Coquille’s girls basketball players if they really hope history repeats itself Thursday.
The Red Devils head to the Class 2A state tournament at Pendleton to meet one of the only three teams to beat Coquille this year — top-ranked Kennedy.
Last year, the Trojans also beat the Red Devils in the regular season, but when they met in the state semifinals, Coquille won an epic overtime contest.
Coquille is understandably hoping for a repeat of that feat.
“I’m really excited,” said senior Carlee GeDeros. “They’re a good team. It will be a good game.”
Kennedy won the first matchup 60-50, though most of the damage was done in the first half.
“I remember we had a lot of turnovers and when there was a loose ball, we didn’t hustle after it,” GeDeros said.
Kennedy hat seven offensive rebounds in the first half and 11 steals in the game.
“We are definitely going to be blocking out better this time around and diving for every loose ball on the floor and minimizing our turnovers,” GeDeros said.
The Red Devils also will try to slow Kennedy’s 6-foot-1-inch Sophia Carley, who had 14 points, three blocks and eight rebounds in the first meeting.
“Basically, our game plan is to shut down their post,” said Coquille’s Saige Gallino. “We want to work our ball inside and get her out of there and attack the basket.”
The Red Devils also would like to hit some outside shots, something they didn’t do the first time around when they went 0-for-11 from 3-point range, and something that Gallino and GeDeros specialize at.
“It’s going to be important,”GeDeros said of outside shooting. “If we don’t make them, they aren’t going to want to come out on us. We want to be able to pull the defense out.”
Coquille comes into the contest with momentum after winning its first overtime game this year, in the playoffs at Vernonia last Friday to get to Pendleton.
“We just realized, we’re in overtime, if we don’t win this we’re not going to state,” GeDeros said. “We’ve got to get it together.
“The first two minutes of overtime, we were on fire.”
They hope to carry that momentum and sense of urgency into the tournament this week.”
“I think it was good to have a close game,” Gallino said. “That’s basically how all the games are at state.”
That’s how the state final was after last year’s overtime clash with the Trojans. Heppner outlasted the Red Devils by a single point, something that has remained fresh on the Red Devils’ minds.
“It has definitely made a huge impact on how hard we worked at practice,” Gallino said. “It makes us kind of want to finish what we started.”
For Coquille’s girls, the state tournament has been a regular thing — this is the fourth straight year for the seniors, and nearly everyone on the roster played at least some during last year’s tournament.
This year, the girls are excited they aren’t the only Coquille team in Pendleton.
“I’m excited that we’re going with our boys,” Gallino said. “It’s going to be a cool experience all of us doing it together.”
Coquille and Kennedy tip off the tournament at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. The winner faces Gervais or Sunset Conference champion Bandon in the semifinals Friday.