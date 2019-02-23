COQUILLE — For much of the first half of Saturday’s Class 2A girls playoff game, Coquille struggled with the zone defense of Union as the Red Devils impatiently put up 3-pointer after 3-pointer.
But after Union’s Kaylin Nowak hit a 3-pointer to give the Bobcats a 17-15 lead late in the first half, the Red Devils began making adjustments and Coquille ultimately pulled away in the second half for a 54-32 win that puts the Red Devils in the state tournament at Pendleton. Coquille opens the tournament against Grant Union at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“I’m just so proud of our team this season,” said Coquille’s Morgan Baird, the Sunset Conference player of the year. “It’s great for the seniors.
“I’m really proud because this team is special and we really showed a lot of heart tonight.”
Baird averages close to 20 points a game, but never got into the offensive groove as Union focused on keeping Coquille from getting the ball inside in the first half. The Bobcats invited the Red Devils to shoot from outside and Coquille obliged with miss after miss, going 1-for-14 from long range in the the opening two quarters, the one make a banked-in 3-pointer by Saige Gallino in the second quarter.
Union, meanwhile, hit six of its first seven shots, including two 3-pointers, before cooling off in a big way. The Bobcats went just 2-for- 9 from the floor in the second quarter and 5-for-26 in the second half.
Coquille, on the other hand, made an adjustment at halftime — actually a couple of them.
First, coach Tim GeDeros told the Red Devils to quit looking first for 3-pointers.
“You can’t just launch 3-pointers,” GeDeros said, explaining that in addition to not providing a better look at the hoop, the quick shots also left Coquille out of position for rebounds.
Second, the Red Devils put Baird at the high post, where she was able to put her passing skills to use getting teammates involved with Coquille’s wings cutting to the basket.
Baird finished with just seven points, but she had eight rebounds and six assists.
“When we got to the high post, there were a lot more options,” Baird said. “And we were boarding more in the second half. Everyone was going for the ball.”
After Coquille’s woeful shooting first half, the Red Devils went 8-for-12 from the floor in the third quarter. And they made their only 3-pointer of the second half — a wide-open look from the wing by Carlee GeDeros on an inbounds play.
“It was a kind of crazy game,” said Drew Wilson, who led the Red Devils with 14 points. “I was a little doubtful the first half. Once we settled down, we did OK.
“Once we got the pace at our pace, it was a lot easier.”
Halle Layton added 12 points for the Red Devils. Between them she and Wilson combined to hit their first 12 free throws and Coquille was 17-for-19 before missing three of its last four.
Abbey Dieu added eight points for the Red Devils as she and Layton advanced to the state tournament together for the fourth straight year — Coquille brought home a trophy from the Class 3A tournament each of the past three years.
Coquille is relatively young, though Dieu, Layton, Baird and GeDeros were fixtures on the team last year and Wilson, Gallino, Mia Ruiz, Haley Van Pelt and Maya Salazar saw extensive time with the Red Devils often holding big leads.
Union, on the other hand, is very young. The Bobcats started three freshmen — Nowak (who had a team-best 14 points Saturday), Callie Glenn and Audrey Wells — as well as a sophomore. But they didn’t cower under the pressure, getting off to their strong start.
“We’re young — we’ve known that all along,” Union coach Rhondie Johansen said. “We never used that as an excused.”
Instead, she said, the Bobcats played with the philosophy “we play intense and we’ll match up against anyone.”
Even though Coquille pulled away in the second half, finishing the game on a 21-5 run, Johansen spoke fondly of her team.
“I’m proud of our girls,” she said, then turning to give credit to the Red Devils.
“Coquille has a lot going for them,” she said. “They’re a great team. They’re physical and they play well together.
“I expect them to do well in the state tournament.”
And in a year, Union could well be there, too.
“I don’t want to play them next year,” Tim GeDeros said.
The winner of the Coquille-Grant Union game Thursday will face top-ranked Kennedy or Central Linn in the semifinals. Those teams meet in the opener at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Red Devils suffered their only loss, in overtime, at Kennedy. They also beat Central Linn in a nonleague game in Coquille.
The other quarterfinal games are Oakland against Heppner at 6:30 p.m. and Vernonia against Enterprise at 8:15 p.m.