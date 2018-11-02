REDMOND — Defending Class 2A state volleyball champion Grant Union edged Coquille in the quarterfinals at Ridgeview High School in Redmond on Friday.
The Prospectors won 27-25, 25-21, 27-25, and later beat Central Linn in four sets to advance to Saturday’s championship match against Portland Christian.
The loss pushed the Red Devils into the consolation bracket, where they will try to beat Oakridge on Saturday morning to secure a trophy for the fifth straight year.
Grant Union swept the match Friday, but it was tight. Coquille had two serves with a chance to win the first set and one in the third, but couldn’t convert.
Coquille coach Suzanne Grami said the Red Devils struggled with nerves.
“The highlight was only one missed serve,” she said.
Coquille had 18 service errors in its playoff win over Vernonia to advance to the state tournament.
Grace Sinclair had a big match for the Red Devils with 19 kills and 13 digs in the loss. Abbey Dieu had six kills and eight digs.
Kaylee Green had 18 assists and 10 digs and Drew Wilson had five assists and 11 digs for the Red Devils. Jami Goin had 20 digs and two assists and Brooklynn Duble had six digs.
Ellie Ekelund had four kills, three stuff blocks and six touch blocks for the Red Devils. Halle Layton had 11 touch blocks and two stuff blocks, along with a team-best three aces. Morgan Miller and Morgan Baird had two kills each. Saige Gallino was solid in serve receive.
Coquille’s match with Oakridge is a rematch from back in September, when the Red Devils beat the Warriors to win the Les Schwab Invitational at Reedsport.
The other consolation semifinal features Glide and Weston-McEwen.
Grant Union lost its first set to Central Linn in the semifinals Friday night, but stormed back to easily win the final three. The Prospectors meet at Portland Christian team that outlasted top-ranked Kennedy in five sets.
In other matches of interest to South Coast fans Friday, Cottage Grove reached the championship match in the Class 4A tournament at Forest Grove, edging Tillamook in five sets and sweeping Sweet Home. Junction City fell in four sets to Sweet Home and was knocked into the consolation bracket.
La Grande, which knocked out Marshfield in the playoffs last weekend, was crushed by top-ranked Valley Catholic 25-12, 25-9, 25-9. The Valiants beat Sisters and face Cottage Grove for the title.
In the Class 5A tournament at Hillsboro, Midwestern League champion Crater lost in four sets to Ridgeview.
In the Class 3A tournament at Forest Grove, South Umpqua had a winning effort in its first trip to the state tournament in a number of years, sweeping Horizon Christian in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals to Santiam Christian. The Eagles face Cascade Christian in the championship match.
In the Class 1A tournament at Redmond, North Douglas swept Days Creek in a battle of Skyline League foes. But the Warriors fell to top-ranked St. Paul in the semifinals.