COQUILLE — “Oh that’s cold,” Coquille football coach David Thomason said Friday night as the effects of an ice bath from his players hit him. He quickly added, “I don’t mind it.”
The Red Devils beat Toledo 69-42 to clinch the Sunset Conference title and a home game in the Class 2A playoffs. It was their third league title in four years — the other two coming in the Class 3A Mountain Valley Conference — and came through a dominant running performance that featured 655 yards on the ground by Coquille.
“It’s awesome,” said Coquille’s Jacob Bliss, part of the line that opened big holes all night for Ean Smith, Caiden Yates and Gunner Yates.
“I think our offensive line was more aggressive than their defensive line,” Bliss said.
The Red Devils had their fourth straight dominant game up front after barely escaping Bandon while being outplayed in the trenches in the league opener.
“I think that was a smack in the face,” Bliss said of the game against the Tigers. “I knew we could do so much better.”
The end result Friday was 23 carries for double-digit yards as the Red Devils put up video game-like numbers.
Smith rushed for an amazing 366 yards, including touchdown scampers of 56, 71 and 46 yards. Caiden Yates ran for 203 more, including five touchdowns in all — three for 25 or more yards. And Gunner Yates ran for 88 yards, including his own 13-yard score after two long touchdown runs were called back for penalties.
“We executed,” Smith said. “The line was playing on point, one of the best games they’ve played. They were opening holes left and right.”
Coquille is used to putting up big numbers in its wing-T attack.
“I’ve told these guys for years, it doesn’t matter who is in the backfield,” Thomason said. “If our line does its job, we have games like this.”
The Red Devils needed a big night against the explosive Toledo offense. They also got help with three turnovers — an interception by Caiden Yates, a fumble recovery by Zach Kissinger and a bad snap that was recovered by Bliss. Add in a heads-up play by Ethan Elmer to recover a kickoff mishandled by Toledo after Coquille’s first score and the Red Devils had the stops they needed to build the lead.
The Boomers kept the score close early, getting a touchdown run by Donovan Villanueva to cap an opening 12-play, 77-yard drive and a touchdown pass of 72 yards from Jaxson Rozewski to Cameron Lonergan to pull within 16-15 midway through the first quarter, though the Red Devils responded with a 56-yard scamper by Smith and a 25-yard run by Caiden Yates to go up 30-15 by the end of the quarter, a score that amazingly went unchanged until halftime.
Lonergan was involved in scores three different ways — he also had a 70-yard kickoff return for a score in the second half and a touchdown pass to Rozewski, who kept his focus after it was tipped by a Coquille defender.
But Coquille had too much offense.
“Toledo is not a bad football team,” Thomason said. “To see (us) play like that on senior night — I’m proud of them.”
The Red Devils now will wait to learn their opponent next week in the first round of the playoffs, hoping for a similar performance.
“Do the same thing we’ve done,” Smith said. “Work hard (in practice) Monday through Thursday, dominate on Friday.”