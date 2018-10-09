The Coquille volleyball team clinched a share of the Sunset Conference title by sweeping host Gold Beach on Monday night.
The Red Devils stayed perfect at 9-0 with its 25-21, 25-13, 25-13 victory.
Grace Sinclair had 11 kills and two stuff blocks in the win. Abbey Dieu added seven kills and five digs. Halle Layton had four kills and four stuff blocks and Morgan Baird and Morgan Miller each had three kills.
Kaylee Green had 12 assists and Drew Wilson added 10 assists and five aces. Jamie Goin and Brooklynn Duble combined for 21 digs and each had two aces.
This week, the Sunset Conference is playing all of its league volleyball matches on Monday and Wednesday and its football games on Thursday to observe a statewide inservice day Friday. Bandon hosts Toledo and Reedsport travels to Gold Beach in football games Thursday.
Coquille's volleyball team has its bye in the second half of the league schedule Wednesday and will try to defend its title in the Marshfield Invitational on Saturday. Gold Beach hosts Toledo on Wednesday.
Brave beat Irish: Reedsport swept visiting Waldport 25-10, 25-21, 25-10 to keep its hold on second place in the league standings.
Divinity Farris had nine aces in the win for Reedsport. Makenzie Seeley had 20 assists, Riley Wright had nine kills and a stuff blocks, and Yesenia Velazquez had six digs and four kills.
Reedsport, which improved to 6-3, needed the win after a pair of losses to Bandon and Coquille last week. The Brave host Myrtle Point on Wednesday on senior night.
Toledo tops Bobcats: Toledo beat host Myrtle Point 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 to stay right behind Reedsport in the league standings.
The Boomers are 5-3 and in third place, just in front of Bandon, which is 4-4 and had the night off.
Maddi Reynolds had nine assists and four aces and Nikki Leep had eight kills.