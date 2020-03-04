COQUILLE — When the Coquille boys basketball team arrives in Pendleton for the Class 2A state tournament, the Red Devils face a tall task — literally.
On the opposite side of the court will be Columbia Christian, which features both 6-foot-9-inch Cameron Andre-Covington and his taller teammate — 7-footer Moritz Hartwich.
Coquille is not about to back down from the challenge, especially since the Red Devils are in the tournament for the first time since 2003.
“I think it’s just like any other game,” said Jeremy Kistner, Coquile’s tallest player at 6-4 (all the other Red Devils are 5-10 or shorter). “We’ve got a game plan for any team. Obviously, for this one it’s going to be boxing out and not letting them get easy shots inside.”
Coquille also will try to be efficient on offense and try to get the two Columbia Christian posts chasing the Red Devils to wear them out.
“We have to make them move around on defense and knock down our shots,” Kistner said. “You make big guys move around and they are not going to have fun.”
The rest of Columbia Christian’s players like to go fast, which provides another challenge, but one the Red Devils don’t mind.
“We like to get out and run, too,” Ean Smith said. “It’s a good style for us.”
Columbia Christian does have five losses on the season — by a combined total of nine points.
One of the teams that beat the squad was Kennedy, a team Coquille beat.
Kennedy had an efficient offense in its win and Coquille will hope to do the same.
“We’re just going to have to hit perimeter shots, get the extra pass and try to box out the big guys,” Smith said.
All five Coquille starters have proven capable of hitting from 3-point range, and of scoring in double figures in any game.
That will be a key.
“A lot of our offense comes from passing a lot and moving the ball to get an open shot,” Kistner said. “Our team is unselfish. That’s definitely a big part of our game.”
Coquille enters the tournament with just four losses — twice to top-ranked Toledon, once to Class 3A Horizon Christian in a close game early in the year and once to Bandon.
Along the way they also picked up a number of good wins, including the victory over Kennedy and another at Monroe and, maybe the biggest, in the Nut House at Oakland.
“The win at Oakland was big,” Smith said. “I think that was a big eye-opener. Not many teams can go to Oakland and get a win like that.”
Oakland, like Bandon and Toledo, made it to the state tournament along with Coquille.
For the Red Devils, this is a cherished trip that was a long time coming.
“It means a lot,” Kistner said. “If you look back over the years, our school has had some very good teams that haven’t made it. For us to do it in our last year means a lot for me and Ean, but for everyone else on the team it’s a good experience.”
Now they plan to make a good showing in Pendleton when they tip off with Columbia Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We’re all excited,” Kistner said. “We’ve just got to go out and play basketball and represent Coquille at the state tournament.”