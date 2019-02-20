COQUILLE — The Coquille boys basketball team might be the most battle-tested in the state — certainly among Class 2A schools.
The Red Devils have played eight of the other 15 teams in the playoffs this week — a total of 10 games — which gives them plenty of experience against top competition heading into Friday’s game at Knappa, when the winner advances to the state tournament in Pendleton.
“We’ve played a top-five schedule,” Coquille junior Jeremy Kistner said. “We’ve played hard teams.”
The Red Devils lost most of those preseason games, but aside from their season-opener at No. 2 Westside Christian, they generally have been close contests.
“We’ve seen everybody,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “A lot of those games, we’ve shot ourselves in the foot by missing free throws or having too many turnovers.”
The setbacks include a four-point loss to No. 8 Sheridan, a six-point loss to No. 4 Oakland and a two-point loss to No. 6 Kennedy.
And after the difficult preseason, the Red Devils have improved tremendously. They went 10-2 in the Sunset Conference, with both losses coming to No. 3 Toledo in games that were close in the fourth quarter. Coquille even led the Boomers in the fourth quarter at Toledo before the Boomers pulled away late.
The Red Devils have road wins over playoff teams Illinois Valley and Jefferson and a home win over Central Linn that came after league play started as part of a fast finish that saw Coquille win 11 of its last 12 games. None of those 11 wins was close — a five-point victory over Bandon was deceiving because the Tigers scored the last 12 points.
Coquille’s improvements are partly due to maturity — the primary rotation includes a senior, two juniors and three sophomores — and partly due to the Red Devils’ never-say-die attitude.
“The one thing about our team is we never quit,” Kistner said. “The guys on our team have heart.”
That showed in Coquille’s only recent loss, the game at Toledo. The Red Devils were down by 14 points early before rallying to pull in front in the fourth quarter while holding the explosive Boomers to just 67 points (43 through three quarters). For perspective, Toledo averaged 82.5 points for the season.
One of the keys Friday, Layton said, is not getting down early.
“Hopefully we match their intensity — and don’t dig a hole,” he said. “All these games, we’ve dug a hole and we’ve got back into the game.”
Against Toledo, he said, “We just didn’t have enough gas to get over the hump in the fourth quarter.”
A quick start will be particularly important because Knappa is a historically difficult place for visitors.
“We walk into that gym and we’re 10 points down,” Layton said, describing Knappa’s home-court advantage.
As for the actual matchup, the Red Devils and Loggers are contrasting teams.
“Watching them (on film), the biggest thing is they hustle,” Layton said. “We can’t let them out-hustle us.”
If the Red Devils can match Knappa’s hustle and not get beaten repeatedly on fast breaks, Coquille can exploit what should be it’s big advantage, the inside game with Kistner and Hayden Davis.
“They have speed, we have height,” Kistner said.
Both Davis and Kistner are capable of going for more than 20 points on any given night, and feed off each other.
“We trust each other,” Davis said. “If I miss, he’s going to be there.”
And if teams collapse on the two big posts inside, Coquille has sharpshooters Cort McKinley and Jace Haagen outside. Point guard Ean Smith also can hit from outside or drive to the hoop.
“They’re going to have to collapse down (on Davis and Kistner),” Layton said. “Hopefully we can hit a couple 3s early and we’ll be fine.”
Coquille has had three or more of the starters in double figures virtually every time out and all five in multiple games.
“Teams don’t know who to guard,” Davis said.
“There’s always going to be a mismatch on the court. No team can guard all our guys who can score.”
If things go well, Coquille will end a drought that stretches back to 2003, the last time the Red Devils made it to the final tournament site.
Coquille’s boys have been notoriously plagued with tough playoff draws for years, including being eliminated one win from the state tournament by private schools Cascade Christian, De La Salle North Catholic (three times), St. Mary’s, Oregon Episcopal and Valley Catholic in the past seven years, often in close contests.
“This is probably the best chance we’ve had,” Davis said. “I think it’s a good draw.”
Friday’s game begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.