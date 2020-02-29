COQUILLE — When Coquille senior Ean Smith left the court with 17 seconds remaining in Saturday’s Class 2A playoff game against visiting Grant Union, he pumped his first and screamed, “Yes!”

Getting to the state tournament for the first time in 17 years can provoke that type of emotion.

“We did it,” Smith said later in the team’s locker room as the Red Devils celebrated their 68-55 win over the Prospectors. “All 12 of us did it.

Coquille Boys Vs. Grants Union Coquille's Jaden Sperling brings the ball down court Saturday against Grant Union's Jordan Hall during a Class 2A playoff game at Coquille Hig…

“That was for all 17 senior classes, all 17 teams that didn’t get to go. We finally put all the pieces together. We get to go to the big dance.”

Sparked by a huge first half by Smith, Coquille led nearly all the way and held off several challenges from the Prospectors to punch their ticket to the tournament in Pendleton. They face Columbia Christian at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at Pendleton Convention Center.

“I’m just so happy they made it to state,” said Coquille coach Willy Layton. “I’m just happy the kids get to go experience that.”

Layton had that opportunity for Coquille when he was a sophomore, in 1989. The Red Devils didn’t make it again until 2003 and haven’t been back to the final site since then.

That changes this week.

“I could not be more excited,” Smith said after leading Coquille with 29 points against Grant Union.

Smith scored 14 points in the first period as the Red Devils opened a 19-13 lead, and would have had 17 if his 3-pointer had beaten the buzzer at the end of the quarter. He had 20 points by halftime, with Coquille leading 31-25, and scored nine of Coquille’s first 11 of the third after the Prospectors pulled within three points.

After the game, he said he didn’t think he had even scored 20, much less set a new career high. And he quickly said it could have been almost anyone on the team providing the points.

“In our offense, anybody can have a good day,” he said.

“We don’t care who scores, as long as we get that W,” added Cort McKinley, who scored 15 for the Red Devils.

McKinley said Coquille’s offense wasn’t the key Saturday, even though the Red Devils shot better than 50 percent (22-for-42) from the floor.

“It was definitely our defense that won it,” McKinley said.

The Red Devils were active keeping the Prospectors from making any big runs for most of the game.

The defense also allowed the Red Devils to control the tempo.

“The best offense is a good defense,” McKinley said.

Jeremy Kistner, who along with Smith has typically provided Coquille’s most consistent offense this season, didn’t score in the first half when he was in foul trouble, but had 10 points in the second and helped spark the run that pushed the Red Devils back out to a comfortable margin.

He and Smith scored 15 of Coquille’s points in a 17-2 run that broke the game open.

The Red Devils led by 19 twice early in the fourth before Grant Union made it interesting, trying to spoil Coquille’s groundbreaking win.

The Prospectors scored eight straight points and three times cut the lead to 11 before the Red Devils put the game away at the foul line.

Layton twice had to call time as the Red Devils started making mistakes — the last thing they wanted to do with a big lead.

Coquille Boys Vs. Grants Union Coquille's Ean Smith looks to the basket Saturday against Grant Union during a Class 2A playoff game at Coquille High School.

“We tried to give it away,” Layton said.

In a short span of time, Coquille had four turnovers, had a lane violation while making the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity and took an ill-advised shot.

Layton finally got the team calmed down.

“I told them, ‘We’re up, take care of the ball,’” he said.

The players got the message, McKinley said.

“We started realizing we didn’t need to score,” he said. “We didn’t need to force anything.”

When Grant Union started fouling, Coquille took advantage. The Red Devils shot 20-for-26 from the line.

They also had a strong rebounding game. Both Kistner and McKinley had 10 rebounds as the Red Devils finished with a 33-21 advantage on the boards.

“That was our big focus,” Layton said. “We’ve got to control the boards and control our turnovers.”

Coquille only had six turnovers the first three periods (two on offensive fouls) before committing six in the fourth.

Tristan Morris had 29 points and Jordan Hall nine for the Prospectors, who earned the respect of the Red Devils.

“They pushed us,” Smith said. “That was a good team.

“That was a team worthy of the state tournament.”

But on Saturday it was Coquille that earned that coveted tournament bid.