COQUILLE — The Coquille boys basketball team took another step in its development against the No. 4 Oakland Oakers on Wednesday.
Entering the fourth quarter down 13 points, Coquille roared back with a 12-0 run, but couldn’t take the lead in a narrow but encouraging 57-51 loss. Jeremy Kistner had 20 points for Coquille and Colton Brownson had 22 to lead all scorers for Oakland, which extended its unbeaten start to the season to 8-0.
Coquille and Oakland players battle for a rebound Wednesday Oakland at Coquille High School.Coquille lost the game 51-57.
“It’s just how our guys are,” Coquille junior Ean Smith said of the comeback. “I’ve seen it from everywhere in this entire school. Never count us down because we always fight to the very end. It’s just how we are. It’s just how we’re coached, it’s how Willy coaches us. We just wanted it.”
Coquille ultimately fell short in two areas: turnovers and free throws.
The Red Devils committed 16 turnovers, though they forced 20, and shot just 8-of-15 from the free throw line. For comparison, Oakland went 13-of-14 from the charity stripe.
“Turnovers and free throws,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “That’s the whole game right there.”
Coquille led once — at 2-0 — and was only tied twice — 2-2 and 47-47 after the big run at the start of the fourth quarter.
Much of Oakland’s first-half success came on the back of its long junior, Brownson.
He scored 13 first-half points with a couple dunks, and Triston Mask hit a couple 3-pointers as Oakland took a nine-point lead at halftime.
Coquille managed to cut the lead down to five in the second quarter on a Hayden Davis basket with 57 seconds left, but Mask hit one of his 3-pointers, Brownson made a basket with 16 seconds left and Hunter Reynolds hit a free throw to extend the lead to its place at nine.
Coquille's Jaden Sperling drives the ball Wednesday as during a game against Oakland at Coquille High School. Coquille fell to Oakland 51-57.
Oakland only pulled away in the third quarter. Noah Strempel hit a 3-pointer. Mask hit another, Jacob Brooksby hit one, as did Brownson.
But, as is its wont, Coquille roared back.
Smith fought through a foul and got the basket to go to start the final period, then hit the free throw and the Red Devils were off and running.
Coquille scored the first eight points of the quarter, cutting the once 13-point lead down to just five at 42-37 with 5:02 to go, the smallest the Coquille deficit was since the second quarter.
Two minutes later, Jace Haagen hit a 3-pointer, his only points of the evening, and Coquille was suddenly tied, bringing a new level of energy to the building.
Oakland called timeout and Strempel scored on the ensuing play, then Smith hit a pair of free throws with 1:13 left to tie it back up.
Then disaster struck.
For the second time, Coquille fouled an Oakland player as he made a 3-pointer. Both times it was Brownson, but he hit the second one with 59 seconds left. After the four-point play, Coquille turned it over on the ensuing possession, and the Red Devils had to start fouling.
“We’re a young team. If we can show we can compete against a top three, four team in the state then we just gotta work hard,” Smith said.
Coquille, which fell to 4-4, heads to Jefferson on Friday to take on Sheridan and the host at the Jefferson Tourney, then visits Colton and Kennedy before starting Sunset Conference play with No. 3 Toledo.