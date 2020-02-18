BANDON — Coquille’s boys basketball team secured second place in the Sunset Conference Monday night — and the Red Devils did it with outside shooting.
Playing in front of a huge crowd in Bandon’s hostile gym in the regular-season finale, the Red Devils welcomed the Tigers’ zone defense, designed to neutralize the inside game of Jeremy Kistner and Ean Smith.
Coquille's Jeremy Kistner pulls down rebound Monday during a game against Bandon at Bandon High School.
Bandon did that — the Red Devils made just six two-point shots the entire game.
But all five Coquille starters connected from long range — nine 3-pointers in all — and used a strong defensive first half to build a lead the Red Devils never relinquished in a 52-39 victory.
“That was just great basketball,” Coquille’s Jace Haagen said. “We maintained the lead. And our defense has stepped up from the start of the season.”
The win gave Coquille second place outright — Bandon could have tied with a win — and set up the league playoffs. Bandon hosts fourth-place Reedsport on Thursday, with the winner playing at Coquille on Saturday for the league’s second automatic berth to the Class 2A playoffs to go with league champion Toledo.
Both Coquille and Bandon will almost certainly be in the playoffs anyway, and the Red Devils will almost certainly have a home game, because of their lofty power rankings.
But that didn’t make Tuesday’s game any less important to the teams.
“This was a playoff atmosphere,” Coquille coach Willy Layton said. “That’s what I loved about it.
“Bandon played well. We shot better.”
Ean Smith said it was a second straight good game for the Red Devils, following Friday’s close loss to Toledo.
“We played good defense and we rebounded the ball,” Smith said. “We kept them from making wide-open 3s like they did last time.
“All in all, it was one of the better games we played, and in a hostile environment.”
The theme of the game was set early.
Coquille’s only three first-quarter baskets were all 3-pointers — by Haagen, Kistner and Cort McKinley.
But the nine points was enough for a five-point lead as the Red Devils limited the Tigers to just two baskets and forced six turnovers.
Bandon cut the lead to one point three different times in the second before Coquille scored the last eight points of the half — 3-pointers by Haagen and Jaden Sperling and a put-back at the buzzer by Kistner for a 21-12 edge.
“That was a really bad first half,” Bandon coach Vince Quattrocchi said. “We had more turnovers than we had points. We really beat ourselves in the first half.”
You have free articles remaining.
Bandon’s coach was happy with his team’s defense, though.
“That was our goal — to make them beat us outside,” he said. “They did that.”
The Tigers stayed in the zone in the second half, though they extended it to provide a little more pressure and close on the shooters quicker.
But Coquille never panicked, though Layton said the Red Devils had more turnovers than he would have liked. Coquille kept making sure to take only open shots.
Ean Smith, who had no points in the first half, had a trio of 3-pointers in the third, plus a steal and bucket. His last 3, a contested shot at the buzzer, gave Coquille a seven-point lead going to the fourth.
That returned momentum to the Red Devils after Bandon had reduced a 14-point Coquille lead to three.
“In the third quarter, they knew what they had to do and they settled down,” Quattrocchi said. “We ran our stuff. We’re pretty hard to stop when we run our stuff.”
Coby Smith and Freitag hit big shots to help Bandon close the gap, and Hunter Pier and Cooper Lang combined for six points in the third as well.
But when Bandon had pulled within three points, Ean Smith hit a big 3-pointer, and Haagen had his third trey early in the fourth to give Coquille a 10-point lead.
Bandon pulled back within six on a basket by Sean White, but Coquille put the game away at the line, where the Red Devils scored their last 11 points. They made nine of their first 10 free throws and eventually finished 13-for-18 overall.
The ultimate difference, though, was Coquille’s nine 3-pointers to the Tigers’ none.
“We were really confident in hitting our shots,” Haagen said, adding that the Red Devils anticipated the Tigers’ zone. “We were just prepared for it.”
The Red Devils also had a 25-20 rebounding edge, led by Kistner’s 12 boards.
Haagen was most pleased with how the team handled the big crowd.
“We knew it was probably going to be packed,” he said. “We had to be calm and play good basketball.”
Ean Smith finished with 14 points and Haagen 12. Kistner had eight points and Sperling scored nine and was steady at point guard handling the Tigers’ pressure all night.
Coby Smith led the Tigers with 15 points and Freitag added 13.
“Coby stepped up,” Freitag said. “He played great.”
And Freitag quickly looked ahead at the possible rematch Saturday, provided of course that Bandon beats Reedsport first.
“It’s hard to beat a team three times,” he said. “We just need to play a full game of basketball.”