COQUILLE — When the Coquille Booster Club held its eighth hall of fame induction banquet Saturday, a consistent theme was school pride, from the inductees to the first recipient of the George Johnson Booster of the Year Award.
The class included two of the best all-around athletes in Coquille High School history, who each starred on one of the Red Devils’ state champion basketball teams — 1966 graduate Gary Carroll and 1977 graduate Steve Hammer, who died in 2008.
The other two individuals were 1980s three-sport starts Michelle (McKeown) Jones, who graduated in 1988, and Monica MacQuarrie, who graduated a year later.
The class also included the 1966 state champion 880-yard relay team of Craig Carlson, Craig Johnson, Richard Marineau and Harold Brice.
Carroll, who was an all-state basketball player, in addition to a star football and baseball player and a state high jump champion, deflected the honor of being inducted into the hall of fame.
“Every guy I played with from the sixth grade on — that’s why I’m here,” Carroll said. “I appreciate the honor. It’s all about the people I’ve been around.”
Carroll also spoke proudly about his hometown.
“It was an honor growing up in the town of Coquille,” he said.
Hammer was an all-state football and basketball player and also a state champion in track and field — his title came in the triple jump.
He was represented Saturday by former coach John Christiansen, who described Hammer’s long jump technique, which included doing a somersault.
“Steve was a great athlete,” Christiansen said. “It was amazing to watch.”
Christiansen said he was honored to accept the award for Hammer’s parents.
MacQuarrie also missed the ceremony, busy with her work and family near Salem. Her parents, George and Terrie, accepted the award for the three-sport star and seven-time individual medal winner at the state track meet, in addition to several relay medals.
“This is such an honor for us,” Terrie MacQuarrie said. “We’re so proud of our daughter.
“High school was great for her.”
Terrie also said Coquille has always had great sports programs, great coaches and great teachers.
“It wasn’t just the sports — it was the academics. And she’s taught her daughters that.”
Jones had the rare distinction of being a varsity volleyball and basketball player as a freshman and also won the state title in the 1,500 that year, one of several track and field medals. It was that sport that led to her being part of the 1986 International Sports Exchange team that competed in China, and at one time she held the school records for the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 meters and the high jump, as well as being part of the 4x400 relay team that still holds the school record — MacQuarrie also was on that relay team, along with Shelly Blohm and Pam Ramey.
She gave special credit to Sharon Nelson, one of her coaches and another member of the hall.
“Sharon not only led by example, she led by strong council,” Jones said.
She added that she came to a realization when planning for her induction speech.
“It wasn’t the game, the match or the meet that was important,” she said. “It was the life experiences and the accountability.”
Through sports, she said, athletes learn about self-discipline and respect.
“And along with the success, you have to learn to deal with the failures,” she said.
Craig Johnson, Marineau and Brice shared some memories from the state meet and the group. Carlson died a number of years ago and Brice recalled him being fast, smooth and a good basketball player, too — Carlson, Brice, Johnson and Carroll all were starters on the state champion basketball team and earned some level of all-tournament recognition
Marineau had one of the lighter moments of the evening in his remarks.
“I want to thank Gary Carroll,” he said. “If he hadn’t been injured, I wouldn’t have been on that relay team.”
He added that Johnson gave him a simple motivational speech before the race.
“He looked me eye to eye and said, ‘Don’t screw this up,’” Marineau recalled.
Craig Johnson said simply, “I’m proud to be a Red Devil.”
That was especially true of the new honor presented during the hall of fame, in memory of legendary George Johnson. He was a standout athlete (he graduated in 1946) and then teacher, administrator and coach for Coquille and, in his retirement, a super fan for decades until he died in 2017.
The first George Johnson Booster of the Year Award was presented to retired fire chief Dave Waddington, who has coached in the district for 30 years and served as booster club president for several years as well.
“I’m very humbled,” Waddington said. “I had no idea that was coming.
“I’m honored to be a Red Devil. My wife is a Red Devil. My two boys are Red Devils.”
Waddington said he has stayed involved long after the graduation of his own children because that is the nature of Coquille.
“We have a community that loves its kids,” Waddington said. “My motto is it’s about the kids, it’s not about me.”