BANDON — Throughout the first half of Tuesday’s Sunset Conference boys basketball game, Coquille would build a lead and host Bandon would trim the deficit, which ranged from a high of 11 points a couple of times in the second and as low as five in the first after the Red Devils raced out to a 13-3 lead.
Coquille’s advantage was six points at halftime, but the Red Devils quickly changed that in the second half with an offense designed to utilize a big size advantage.
Coquille repeatedly went inside to Hayden Davis and Jeremy Kistner and quickly built the lead back up in the third quarter.
Bandon scored the last 12 points, but that only made the final score close as the Red Devils left town with a 57-52 win that strengthened their hold on second place in the Sunset Conference. Coquille improved to 5-1 and is two games up on the Tigers and Reedsport in the race for the second guaranteed playoff spot. Toledo leads the league standings at 6-0.
Though the Red Devils led nearly all the way — Jace Haagen put them up for good at 3-1 with the first of his three first-quarter 3-pointers — Bandon stayed in contact throughout the first half.
Coquille coach Willy Layton went to the pound-it-inside offense in the third quarter.
“I should have went right to it in the first half, but we were trying some things,” Layton said.
The Red Devils still got plenty of points inside in the opening two quarters, but primarily through drives to the hoop and offensive rebounds.
The second half, the plan was more direct.
“We had a big size advantage,” Kistner said. “The guards did a good job of getting it in to us and letting us work.”
Coquille’s first five baskets of the third quarter were at the bucket by either Davis or Kistner as Cort McKinley and Haagen worked the ball in to them. And the Red Devils hit 10 of their first 14 shots in the second half as they built the comfortable margin before Bandon’s late rally.
Kistner finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, as well as three blocks. Davis scored 13 and Haagen and Ean Smith each finished with 11.
They were the only four Red Devils who scored, but McKinley, who had a hot hand in Saturday’s win over Central Linn with six 3-pointers, had five assists (Haagen and Smith each added four).
The Red Devils needed the big surge to get a margin against the pesky Tigers, who were tough in their perimeter defense, forcing the Red Devils into 21 turnovers.
“They’re a good team,” Layton said. “They move the ball well and shoot it well.”
Colby Gaston had a big game with 20 points for the Tigers and Braydon Freitag scored 11 of his 16 in the last 8 minutes and change. He beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer and also had two 3-pointers in the final moments of the game to cap the closing scoring run for the Tigers.
“Playing catch-up is hard,” Bandon coach Matt Angove said, pointing out that Coquille hurt the Tigers with Haagen’s 3-pointers early, which helped force Bandon to spread its defense, opening up the inside for baskets and rebounds by the taller Red Devils.
The Tigers did a better job protecting the inside in the fourth quarter, but by then Coquille’s lead was too big to overcome.
The win was important for Coquille, because it gives the Red Devils a cushion on the rest of the league with only two guaranteed playoff spots. Bandon or Reedsport now need help to catch the Red Devils in the standings.
“We’ve got to keep working,” Angove said.
Coquille, meanwhile, will try to build off its strong first half of league play.
“We need to work on little mistakes — turnovers, trying to force passes that are not there, giving up layins,” Kistner said. “Small things that we can fix to go from being a good team to a great team.”
The Red Devils host rival Myrtle Point to open the second half of the league season Friday, while Bandon visits Toledo.