The Coquille girls basketball team will host Union in the Class 2A playoffs on Saturday, hoping to earn their first trip to Pendleton for the state tournament.
The Red Devils, who had been fixtures in the Class 3A tournament in Coos Bay before dropping down to Class 2A this school year, are the No. 4 seed for the playoffs after suffering their only loss of the season in overtime on the road to No. 1 Kennedy.
They host a Union team that is 14-10 and finished fourth in the Blue Mountain Conference. The Bobcats and Red Devils have played no common opponents, since Union did not play anybody from the western portion of the state.
If Coquille wins, the Red Devils will face either Grant Union or Gervais, who play Saturday at John Day.
The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Coquille’s boys, meanwhile, are on the road Friday against Knappa, which finished second in the Northwest League to top-ranked Columbia Christian.
The Loggers have a rich basketball history that includes seven state titles, most recently in 2009. Knappa is 19-8 overall, though their only four losses since the start of January have come to either Columbia Christian or two-time defending Class 4A state champion Seaside.
Coquille, meanwhile, is 17-8 and has won 11 of its past 12 games, the only loss coming to Toledo.
The Red Devils were battle tested in a challenging preseason and have faced eight of the other 15 teams in the Class 2A playoffs, beating Illinois Valley, Jefferson and Central Linn and suffering losses, several of them close, to Westside Christian, Oakland, Sheridan, Toledo and Kennedy.
Friday’s game tips off at 6 p.m.
CLASS 3A: The playoff matchups also were finalized over the weekend for the teams who hope to reach Coos Bay and North Bend for the upcoming Class 3A state tournament.
For the boys, games Friday include Brookings-Harbor at defending champion De La Salle North Catholic, Umatilla at Sutherlin, Rainier at Nyssa, Catlin Gabel at Pleasant Hill, Creswell at Dayton, Burns at Clatskanie, Amity at Horizon Christian and Salem Academy at Santiam Christian.
For the girls, Saturday’s games include La Pine at top-ranked Burns, Yamhill-Carlton at Brookings-Harbor, Oregon Episcopal at Pleasant Hill, Nyssa at Clatskanie, Harrisburg at Blanchet Catholic, Vale at Riverdale, Amity at Warrenton and Sutherlin at Salem Academy.
The Class 3A tournament starts on Feb. 28 with the boys quarterfinals at North Bend and the girls quarterfinals at Marshfield.