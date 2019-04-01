COOS BAY — It’s earlier than normal, but the concept of the annual Coos County Meet will be the same Tuesday, when all six Coos County schools compete in the track and field showcase at Marshfield High School.
Field events start at 4:30 p.m. and the running events begin at 5:30 p.m. at Steve Prefontaine Track and Pete Susick Stadium. The meet is the longest running annual meet in Oregon.
Schedule conflicts later in the season have led to the meet being pushed earlier into the season and away from its traditional Friday night time slot. Because of that, Marshfield is the only squad that has had more than one official meet this spring. The other county schools are North Bend, Coquille, Bandon, Myrtle Point and Powers.
Even though it’s early, the meet will be a showcase of some of the state’s top athletes, including several state champions for Marshfield and North Bend.
North Bend’s boys appear to be favorites in the meet, behind a number of standouts.
Ty Hampton, a past state champion in both the javelin and discus, is the favorite in both events, with teammate Hunter Bierce also among the top discus throwers in the state and the favorite in the shot put.
In the sprints, state champion Jonathan Chilcote is favored for North Bend, with teammate Jake Posey close on his heels.
And Teron Catanzaro has the top marks in the county in the high hurdles and both the long jump and triple jump, with solid early season marks in each event. Marshfield’s Sirus Robie is expected to push Catanzaro in both of the jumping events.
Marshfield’s Chase Howerton is a state champion pole vaulter.
For the girls, North Bend’s Chelsea Howard is a past state champion in the long jump and has the county’s best marks in the 100 as well. Marshfield’s Ravyn Miranda will battle Howard in the 100 and long jump and the North Bend junior and Marshfield senior Elise Martin could have a great competition in the triple jump.
Marshfield’s Khaley Aguilar is a past state champion in the pole vault and teammate Payton Davidson made a strong debut in the intersquad meet. Davidson and Martin both were part of Marshfield’s dance team, which earned a trophy at the state championships and delayed their start to practicing for track by two weeks.
Martin also is a contender in both hurdles races, along with North Bend freshman Brooklyn Garrigus. North Bend’s Haley Edwards has the top time in the high hurdles in the young season.
Marshfield’s Maddie Arzie has the top marks in both the shot put and discus.
Marshfield’s Jazmin Chavez will be the favorite in both the 400 and 800 meters, though in the longer race, she will be challenged by Bandon’s Shannon Smith and Holly Hutton. Hutton and fellow freshman Allison Storts of Coquille will be among the athletes showcased in the middle distances.