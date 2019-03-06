Coos Bay Speedway opens its season this weekend with the first Mud Drags date of the season.
The pits open at 11 a.m. Saturday, with grandstands opening at 1 p.m. and the racing at 2 p.m.
General admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens and children 7-17 and free for kids 6 and under. A family pass from up to two adults and three students is $25.
Pit admission is $35 for a drive ($20 for a second division), $20 for a powder puff driver, $20 for a pit pass and $10 for a pit pass for children 12 and under.
This year, the speedway will offer eight divisions in the mud: Stock 4-cylinder, 4- to 6-cylinder modified, Stock V8, Road & Trail, Modified, Super Modified, Open and Powder Puff (women).
Next weekend, local drivers will be showing their cars at Pony Village Mall, but the mud drags will be back on March 23.
In other news at the speedway, owner Drake Nelson announced that the national mattress retailer America’s Mattress has joined the speedway as the primary sponsor this year for the Super Late Model Class, with the division now called the America’s Mattress Super Late Models.
This year’s track champion in the division will win $3,500, as well as $2,000 for winning the state title and a brand new helmet and firesuit, courtesy of NASCAR. If the champion is a rookie, he would take home an extra $1,000 as rookie of the year.
The rest of the top five in the season standings are also eligible for prize money — $3,000 for second, $1,700 for third, $1,000 for fourth and $800 for fifth.
Last year’s champion was Brody Montgomery of Bandon, who was dominant most of the season.
The oval track season starts April 13.
This is the 38th season of racing on the speedway’s three-eighths mile oval and third under the NASCAR banner.
Season highlights include the two-day Tidal Wave on July 20-21, the season-ending Lucas Open Show and visits by the ISCS Winged Sprint Car Series, the IMCA Modified Speedweek and the Wingless Sprint Series.
For more information, visit the speedway’s website: www.coosbayspeedway.us or call 541-269-2474.