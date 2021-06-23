Coos Bay Speedway hosts a doubleheader of racing on the oval dirt track this weekend, with races on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
Saturday is 105.9 The Legend Night and features free admission for women. General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. Kids 6 and under get in free and a family pass is $25.
The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. Racers will compete in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws, Hornets and Junior Stingers classes.
Then on Sunday, the speedway hosts a Modified Sunday Gambler.
The grandstands open at noon and racing starts at 2 pm. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17, free for kids 6 and under and $35 for a family pass.
In addition to the local divisions, the day also includes racing in the IMCA Sportmod and IMCA Modified divisions.
Next weekend, the speedway hosts two days of NHRA drag racing in the ET Summit Series, including on the Fourth of July.
Both Saturday and Sunday, racing includes the Super Pro, Pro, Sportsman, Motorcycle and Junior Dragster divisions, with the gates opening at 8 a.m., time trials starting at 11 and bracket racing starting at 1 p.m.
Admission is $12 for spectators (free for kids 6 and under). The entry fee for drivers is $50 with a guaranteed payout.
For more information on the schedule, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
The dirt track saw racing twice last week, in the second Wednesday Night Throwdown of the season and in an event Saturday night that also included a visit from a touring winged sprint cars group.
During the Wednesday Night Throwdown, Braden Fugate of Bandon won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models main event, beating out Brody Montgomery, who won the heat race.
Graig Osborne raced to a victory in the Street Stocks division, beating out heat race winners Steve Dubisar and Dyllan Siewell.
Seth Christian was the winner in the Hornets division after finishing last in the heat race, which was won by Dan Briesacher.
And in the Junior Stingers, Madilynn Hardy-Ashley was the winner, finishing ahead of Tallon Dubisar. Hardy-Ashley and Tucker Dubisar won the two heat races.
On Saturday night, Montgomery won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, finishing ahead of heat race winner Preston Luckman.
Ryan Emry won the Sportsman Late Models main event, with Dustin Hitner second. Josh Kralicek won the heat race.
In the Street Stocks division, Christian was the winner, with Ken Fox second. Christian and Steve Dubisar won the heat races.
Jason Kellam won the Mini Outlaws main event, ahead of heat race winner Jeff Thurman.
In the crowded Hornets division, Kris Parker was the winner, followed by Dan Beaudoin. Christian and Dan Briesacher won the heat races.
And Griff Smith, who missed the races on Wednesday, again was the winner in the Junior Stingers division, finishing ahead of Talon Dubisar. There were three heat races, won by Smith, Tallon Dubisar and Tucker Dubisar.
Wednesday Night Throwdown
June 16
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Chuck Bracelin, Coos Bay; 3. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 6. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 7. Garrett Smith, Springfield. Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Brody Montgomery; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Hannah Robison; 5. Chuck Bracelin; 6. Thor Kristensen; 7. Garret Smith.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 4. Seth Christian, Roseburg. Heat Race 2: 1. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 2. Graig Osborne, Creswell; 3. Sam Taylor; 4. Mark Minter, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Graig Osborne; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Dyllan Siewell; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Charlie Withers; 6. Sam Taylor; 7. Seth Christian; 8. Mark Minter; 9. Sam Talon, Arago.
Hornets — Heat Race: 1. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 2. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 3. Lily Metzgus, Myrtle Point; 4. Tyson Reiber, Coos Bay; 5. Tracy Baker, Coos Bay; 6. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove; 7. Seth Christian, Roseburg. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Dan Briesacher; 3. Isaac Stere; 4. Lily Metzgus; 5. Tyson Reiber; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. Tracy Baker.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 3. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 5. Haden Smith, Winston. Heat Race 2: 1. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley, Jasper; 2. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 3. Max Haga, Coquille; 4. Timothy Smith, Winston. Main Event: 1. Madilynn Hardy-Ashley; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Tucker Dubisar; 5. Tanner Dubisar; 6. Max Haga; 7. Haden Smith; 8. Timothy Smith; 9. DJ Nelson.
IMCA Modified — Heat Race: 1. Jon Debenetti, Rogue River; 2. Ryan Baker, Coquille; 3. Tom Elam, Powers; 4. Tim Meltibarger, Oregon. Main Event: 1. Ryan Baker; 2. Tom Elam; 3. Tim Meltibarger; 4. Jon Debenedetti.
ISCS Winged Sprint Cars
June 19
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Garret Smith, Springfield; 6. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Preston Luckman; 3. Braden Fugate; 4. Wayne Butler; 5. Garret Smith; 6. Hannah Robison.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Josh Kralicek; 2. Tahlan Rogers, Albany; 3. Ryan Emry, Corvallis; 4. Dustin Hitner, Coos Bay; 5. Brad Dubisar, Cottage Grove; 6. Jim Crabtree, Bandon. Main Event: 1. Ryan Emry; 2. Dustin Hitner; 3. Tahlan Rogers; 4. Josh Kralicek; 5. Jim Crabtree; 6. Brad Dubisar.
Street Stocks — Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City; 4. Wayne Clink, Eugene; 5. Eric Freeman, Portland. Heat Race 2: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 3. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 4. Myshkin Ferguson, Dexter. Main Event: 1. Seth Christian; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Toby McIntyre; 4. Leroy Rockwell; 5. Troy Chamberlain; 6. Eric Freeman; 7. Wayne Clink; 8. Myshkin Ferguson; 9. Steve Dubisar.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Jeff Thurman, Coquille; 2. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay; 3. Scott Beaudoin, Portland; 4. Mike Beaudoin, Portland; 5. Matthew Emry, Corvallis; 6. Nicole Emry, Corvallis; 7. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay; 8. Jonathan Cardwell, Dayton; 9. Tristen Davidson. Main Event: 1. Jason Kellam; 2. Jeff Thurman; 3. Tristen Davidson; 4. Mike Beaudoin; 5. Jamie Daniels; 6. Nicole Emry; 7. Jonathan Cardwell; 8. Scott Beaudoin; 9. Matthew Emry.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christian, Roseburg; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. Dan Beaudoin; 4. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 5. Lori Fuller, Medford; 6. Scott Gorman, Phoenix, Ariz.; 7. Jonathan Cardwell, Dayton. Heat Race 2: 1. Dan Briesacher, Florence; 2. Alyssa Johnson, Coquille; 3. Dylan Boyer, Coos Bay; 4. Alexis Baker, Myrtle Point; 5. Pam Beaudoin, Portland; 6. Jim Van Loon; 7. Jayden Miller, Winston. Main Event: 1. Kris Parker; 2. Dan Beaudoin; 3. Dylan Boyer; 4. Seth Christian; 5. Alyssa Johnson; 6. Alexis Baker; 7. Jim Van Loon; 8. Pam Beaudoin; 9. Mike Reynolds, Cottage Grove; 10. Dusty Shingleton; 11. Lori Fuller; 12. Jonathan Cardwell; 13. Dan Briesacher; 14. Scott Gorman.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Tanner Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 3. Tucker Dubisar, Coquille; 4. Hailee Tilton, North Bend; 5. Jordan Wheeler, Florence. Heat Race 2: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 3. Eli Luckman, Coos Bay; 4. Taylor Fuller, Medford. Heat Race 3: 1. Tallon Dubisar, Coquille; 2. DJ Nelson, Coos Bay; 3. Max Haga, Coquille; 4. Riley Rockwell, Florence; 5. Dylan Wheeler, Florence. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Tallon Dubisar; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Eli Luckman; 5. DJ Nelson; 6. Heather Burton; 7. Tanner Dubisar; 8. Tucker Dubisar; 9. Max Haga; 10. Taylor Fuller; 11. Hailee Tilton. B Feature: 1. Max Haga; 2. Taylor Fuller; 3. Hailee Tilton.