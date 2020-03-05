COOS BAY — The 2020 season at Coos Bay Speedway opens Saturday, March 7, with the first mud drags event of the season.
The event includes side-by-side racing in the mud.
The pits open at 11 a.m. and the grandstands open at 1 p.m., with the racing starting at 2.
General admission is $10 for adults and $8 for senior citizens and kids ages 7 to 17. Kids 6 and under get in free.
Next weekend, drivers at the speedway will participate in a car show at Pony Village Mall and the second mud drags are scheduled for March 21.
The first NASCAR drag racing of the season is set for the weekend of March 28-29 and the opening for the oval dirt track season is scheduled for April 11.
For more information on the speedway, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.