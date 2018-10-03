COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway is down to the final week of the oval dirt track season and one of its biggest shows of the year, with money on the line for winners in every division in the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show on Saturday night.
The event is the final race of the season in the entire state, which helps draw drivers from several other areas, Coos Bay Speedway owner Drake Nelson said. It doesn’t hurt that the drivers are racing for cash, especially in the Super Late Models division, where the winner will bring home $2,000 thanks to a number of sponsors.
The Street Stocks winner will pocket $650, while the top prize for Sportsman Late Models is $300 and for Mini Outlaws and Hornets is $200. The drivers also are competing for the title.
“The big money draws some of the best drivers to the coast for a chance at putting their name on the Lucas Oil Trophy,” Nelson said.
The gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday, with racing starting at 6:30. Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for students 7 to 17 years old and senior citizens, and free for children 6 and under. A family pass for two adults and up to three students is $60.
Last weekend, the speedway hosted the season finale for the Interstate Sprint Cup Series, an event that drew 29 drivers in the series.
The local drivers also competed in their divisions, with Tom Williams taking his first NASCAR Sportsman Late Model main event win of the season. Williams started in the third row, but moved up to beat pole-sitter Wayne Butler and third-place finisher Doug Coffman for the victory. They were followed by Eric Lindquist, Braden Fugate and Toby McIntyre. Fugate won the trophy dash and Butler the heat race.
In the Street Stock division, Steve Dubisar took his eighth win of the season and also swept the heat race and trophy dash. Ken Fox was second and Daniel Land third in the main event.
Sam Talon won the Mini Outlaw main event for the 12th time in 2018. He was followed by Tom Siewell and John Henry, who took both the heat race and trophy dash.
Tom Elam, who regularly runs in the Late Model division, took the wheel of the Hornets car usually driven by Jeremy Mayfield and won that division. Casey Scott was second and Chuck Peck third, followed by Hannah Robison, Leroy Rockwell, Dusty Shingleton, Dyllan Siewell, Kris Parker and Alyssa Johnson. Robison won the trophy dash while the heat races were won by Siewell, Elam and Peyton Reigard.
In the featured Sprint Car race, Dave May of Walton took the 25-lap main event while running from the pole position, but had to fight off a battle from Kinzer Cox of Cottage Grove, who was a close second. Shane Forte of Junction City was third and Tyler Thompson of Harrisburg finished fourth and wrapped up the series championship. Thompson had to rally after starting 15th.
Camden Robustelli of Medford rounded out the top five, followed by Cooer Desbiens, Brett McGhie, Tyrrell Mead, Scott Fox and Ian Bandy.
The four heat races were won by May, Kyler Barraza, RC Levin and Donovan Prather. Truman Winningham won the 12-lap B Main Event, followed by Hedge Carter, Bandy and Brett Hulsey.
The race drew drivers from Oregon, Washington, California and New South Wales, Australia.
May, who is originally from Santa Rosa, Calif., led every lap despite having to go through several restarts, including one following a first-lap wreck that took seven cars out of the race. May and Winningham both drive cars owned by Chuck Prather, the former owner of the speedway.