COOS BAY — Coos Bay Speedway has perhaps its biggest weekend of the summer Friday and Saturday when the speedway again hosts the Malicious Monster Truck Tour.
The visit by the traveling trucks has always proven to be popular.
“I think the reason that people like the monster trucks so much is that they are so big — the size of the trucks is pretty impressive,” said Drake Nelson, the speedway owner. “That and the fact that they are so loud and fast makes for a pretty good show for both kids and parents alike.”
The gates open at 4 p.m. each night, and paid general admission comes with entrance to a free pit party that starts at 5:30 p.m., when kids and other spectators can get to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close.
The show starts at 7 p.m. each night. Admission is $20 for adults, $18 for senior citizens and military members, $8 for kids 7 to 11 years old and $5 for children 6 and under. They can be ordered in advance through the track website, www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Nelson said the show is a good way to celebrate summer.
“Monster trucks are a great way to kick off the summer,” he said. “Be sure to reward your kids for doing good in school all year long with a fun night out at the speedway and take them for a ride in a real monster truck.”
In addition to the trucks, including Rockstar, California Kid, Spit Fire, Identity Theft, Honda Generators High Voltage, Deogee and Skeletor, local tuff trucks will compete both nights. Information on how to enter can be found on the website.
“The fans are in for some great racing action from the monster trucks, but most of all the freestyle is set to be off the hook this summer,” Nelson said.
The show is an important part of the track being a success and helping Nelson continue to put on racing on the oval dirt track, the NHRA drag strip and the mud drags.
“This show is a pretty big weekend for the speedway,” he said. “When you can service two pretty good sized crowds in two days it helps keep the track afloat.”