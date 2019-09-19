Coos Bay Speedway will be crowning its champions for the NHRA drag racing season this weekend with the annual King of the Track weekend.
It starts with a Friday Night Street Drags and NHRA Test & Tune session that starts at 8 p.m. and runs up to midnight.
The main racing is Saturday and Sunday, with time trials starting at 11 a.m. and racing at 1 p.m. each day.
The entry fee is $35 for drivers and admission is $12, with kids 6 and under getting in for free.
You have free articles remaining.
This is the final weekend for drag racing at the speedway in 2019, with racing on the oval dirt track both Sept. 28 (the Winged Sprint Car Battle at the Bay) and Oct. 5 (the Prather Family Lucas Oil Open Show), weather permitting.
Mud drags are scheduled for Oct. 12, 19 and 26 to close out the 2019 speedway season.
For more information, visit the speedway’s website at www.coosbayspeedway.us.