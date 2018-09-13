Coos Bay Speedway will crown the King of the Track during a weekend of NHRA drag racing this weekend.
Racing will be held both Saturday and Sunday. The champions from each classification each day will compete on Sunday in their own special bracket until only one driver remains. That person will be the King of the Track and will receive the Wally, South Coast drag racing’s most prestigious trophy.
Speedway owner Drake Nelson expects about 30 drivers to compete in the various classes over the weekend, competing for the trophy, which is a racer a little over a foot tall, with a classy brass finish, standing on a wooden platform.
Friday night street drags will be held, as well as a test-and-tune for drivers, from 7 p.m. to midnight with a $20 fee for drivers and $5 for spectators.
Both Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials starting at 11 a.m. and racing at 1 p.m. The entry fee is $35 for drivers. The spectator fee is $12 (free for kids 6 and under).
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.