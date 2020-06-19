Preston Luckman of Coos Bay finished third in the season-opening IMCA Modified race at Coos Bay Speedway on Wednesday night.
Luckman was one of several South Coast racers competing in the field of the touring series on the night when local drivers in the street stocks and junior stingers divisions also had their first races of the year at the speedway.
He won his heat race, but finished third in the main event behind Jon Debenedetti of Rogue River and Mclain Beaudoin of Lebanon. Tom Elam of Powers was ninth and Ryan Baker of Coquille 10th. Mike George of Coos Bay also raced in the top division.
Debenedetti won the second heat race, with Elam second.
Matt Sanders of Brookings won the IMCA Sportmod division, with Aaron Bloom of Cottage Grove second.
In the street stocks division, Ken Fox of North Bend was the winner, ahead of Steve Dubisar of North Bend, Wayne Clink of Eugene, Charlie Withers of Bandon and Jeff Thurman of Coquille. Fox also won the heat race.
The junior stingers drew a field of 10 drivers. Griff Smith of Bandon won, with Lane Hitner of Myrtle Point second. They also won the two heat races.
Teagan Montgomery of Bandon was third in the main event, with Vinny Debenedetti of Rogue River fourth and Drake Vincent of Myrtle Point fifth.
Drivers in the other local racing divisions have their season openers tonight at the speedway while NHRA drag racers are on the track Sunday.
Today the gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30. General admission is $15 for adults and $13 for students 7 to 17. Children 6 and under get in free and a family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $45.
On Sunday, the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 and bracket racing at 1 p.m.
The entry fee for competitors is $50. The admission fee for spectators is $12.
Five different South Coast racers won their divisions over two days in the NHRA drag racing season opener last weekend at the speedway.
Winners on June 13 included John Letsom of Reedsport (Sportsman), David Corneilson of Coos Bay (Pro) and Tom Jarvis of Coquille (Super Pro).
Winners on June 14 included Anthony Welty of Roseburg (Sportsman), Harold Merritt of Coos Bay (Pro) and Stan Warner of Myrtle Point (Super Pro).
Two days of racing are planned next weekend on the dirt oval.
On June 27, the speedway will host the Southern Oregon Dwarf Cars along with local drivers in the super late models, sportsman late models, street stocks, mini outlaws and hornets. The gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 6:30, with general admission $12 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17. A family pass is $35.
And on June 28, the modifieds will be back in town for an IMCA Modified gambler, with gates opening at noon and racing starting at 2 p.m. Local divisions will include super late models, sportsman late models, street stocks, mini outlaws and hornets. Both the IMCA modifieds and IMCA Sportmods also will race. Admission prices are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17) and $35 for a family pass.
For more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
And for results from Wednesday, check today’s Community Scoreboard.