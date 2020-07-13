Coos Bay Speedway had to cancel its show scheduled for Tuesday, July 14, after the 360 Winged Sprint Cars canceled Speedweek due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That means no mid-week race this week, though the speedway will host one of its biggest drag racing events with Wally Weekend July 17-19.
Wally awards will be given Sunday in all divisions to the weekend’s winners.
The weekend starts with a test and tune and Friday night street drags.
The main racing is Saturday and Sunday, with the bracket winners Saturday guaranteed a chance to race for a Wally on Sunday.
Saturday’s action also will conclude with a Member Track Madness Gambler event.
The Saturday bracket winners race the Sunday winners for the Wally awards at the end of the day Sunday.
On Friday, the gates open at 6 p.m., with racing and test and tune from 7 to 11. The entry fee for drivers and passengers is $20 while spectators pay $5. Kids 6 and under get in free, as with nearly every event at the speedway.
On both Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8 a.m., with time trials at 11 and bracket racing starting at 1. The entry fee for drivers is $50 and the spectator fee is $12.
This past weekend, the oval dirt track was busy with every division filled with drivers from the South Coast and other parts of Oregon.
Nearly 90 cars were entered across all divisions.
Only two of the main events were won by South Coast drivers. Preston Luckman won the America’s Mattress Super Late Models, beating Jason Johnson of Gresham and 10 other drivers.
Griff Smith again won the Junior Stingers, with fellow Bandon driver Alex Butler second and Lane Hitner of Myrtle Point third. Alexus Baker of Coquille won the B feature and was fourth in the main event.
Aaron Bloom of Cottage Grove won the Sportsman Late Models ahead of Ryan Emry of Corvallis and Scott McCombs of Albany.
Dokota Goddard of Corvallis won the Street Stocks, a field that included 17 drivers. Phil Lovvorn of Corvallis was second.
Scott Beaudoin of Portland won the Mini Outlaws, with Matthew Emry of Corvallis second.
Isaac Stere of Cottage Grove was the winner for Hornets, followed by Bart Pulse of Roseburg and Mike Bales of Florence.
Doug Coffman of Roseburg won the IMCA Sportmod division with Matt Sanders of Brookings second and Dustin Comer of Springfield third.
Results will be included in Saturday’s edition of The World.