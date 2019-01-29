NORTH BEND — It was a frustrating night at the Dawg Pound for the North Bend boys.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start, and played a solid second half of basketball before their comeback attempt fell just short in a 61-53 loss to North Eugene on Tuesday night. Jayden Frank had 17 points, Jake Simmons 11 and Cooper Lynn 10 for North Bend. Cameron Parks led all scorers with 25 points for North Eugene with 20 coming in the first half.
“I thought we got out-played, out-coached in the first half,” North Bend coach Bill Callaway said. “And whatever effort we had in the second wasn’t enough.”
Parks was an offensive force in that first half.
His 20 first-half points came on 9-of-10 shooting with two 3-pointers, his 20 points dwarfing all other scorers. The effort helped North Eugene jump to a 35-21 lead at halftime, a large gap to overcome.
North Bend wasn’t sloppy offensively in the first half, just a little trigger-happy. The Bulldogs were 7-of-24 shooting in the opening 16 minutes with 14 of those shots coming from behind the arc.
North Bend made only two of those first-half 3s while North Eugene got consistent scoring from Parks, among others.
This helped the Highlanders pull away to their first-half lead that ultimately was insurmountable.
But in the second half, North Bend showed up.
Frank, who was quiet in the first half, settled down some and was more consistent from the floor and the free throw line.
North Bend also started to hit 3-pointers, with Garrison Mateski, Jake Simmons and Lynn hitting third-quarter 3s.
Meanwhile, Parks slowed considerably. He only scored a single point in the third quarter, with North Bend’s defense collapsing on him for blocks or otherwise tough contests at the rim.
“We wanted to get a little bit more double on him,” Callaway said. “But he looked a little tired in the second half, too. He worked really hard in the first half but we had kids step up too.”
North Bend cut the lead to seven in the third quarter on Lynn’s 3 with 2:40 left, but North Eugene stretched it back to 10 by the end of the period.
North Bend then used a 16-8 run to open the fourth quarter to get within four at 55-51 with Simmons hitting another 3-pointer.
Frank hit a pair of free throws after a North Bend timeout to get the Bulldogs within two at 55-53, but a turnover at the top of the key, then an intentional foul ruined the comeback.
North Eugene scored the last six points of the game — all at the free throw line — to avoid the collapse.
“(We) just have to play for pride now,” Simmons said. “We have to keep going hard. For the seniors — me, Frank, Cooper — it means a little to us. We don’t want to go out looking like a bunch of losers, I guess.”
North Bend, which fell to 3-7 in league play and in seventh place, now needs to start beating the Midwestern League's top teams to have any chance to get back into the playoff picture, hosts third-place Thurston on Friday.