The Southwestern Oregon Community College swim team traveled to Caldwell, Idaho, over the weekend for a dual meet with College of Idaho. The men lost a close battle with the Yotes 93-89 while the SWOCC women fell to the larger host squad 112-61.
The men got several wins, including a new school record in the 200 butterfly by Collin McGuire, who finished in a time of 2 minutes, 4.11 seconds. McGuire also won the 1,650 freestyle in 17:32.77.
James Camp won the 50 freestyle in 22.01 while Elliot Steward won the 100 freestyle in 49.72. Landon Stalnaker was just edged out in the 200 freestyle, finishing second in 1:50.49.
The Lakers swept the two relays.
The group of Austin Turner, Emerson Zaplater, Camp and Stalnaker won the opening 400 medley relay with a time of 3:37.83. The Lakers closed the meet with a win by the 400 freestyle relay team of Camp, Brett Rice, McGuire and Steward, who finished in 3:20.40.
Noah Ferber was second to McGuire in the 1,650 freestyle (20:09.76); Matthew Bell was second in the 200 backstroke (2:14.71); Zaplatar was second in the 200 breaststroke (2:21.65).
The women were led by Verity Vogel-Rigler, who won the 1,650 freestyle (19:20.21) and 500 freestyle (5:34.97).
Piper Engler won the 200 backstroke in 2:19.96. Jaelyn Estabilio was second in both her individual events, the 200 individual medley (2:30.80) and the 200 breaststroke (2:51.84).
The most exciting swim for the women came in the 400 freestyle relay, where the squad of Kaitlyn Hester, Vogel-Rigler, Engler and Patricija Ozola won in 3:51.21.
The group of Engler, Estabilio, Ozola and Hester was second in the 400 medley relay (4:22.76). Ozola was second in the 200 butterfly (2:27.66) and Hester just missed second in the 50 freestyle, finishing .02 seconds back in 26.97.
“I am extremely proud of the team with the culture of excellence and team first (attitude) they continue to build,” SWOCC coach Sandra Bullock said. “We received accolades from the VP of the College of Idaho as well as all of the other coaches and staff there to help run the meet about how respectful and supportive the team is.”
Next up for the Lakers is a trip to Corvallis, where the women will swim against Oregon State University and the men will battle Seattle University.
CROSS COUNTRY
A handful of SWOCC athletes finished their cross country seasons at the NWAC championships over the weekend at Lacey, Wash.
The Lakers did not field a complete women’s or men’s team.
Ayano Yukimoto was 44th for the Lakers, finishing in 23:08 for the 5,000-meter course. Lindsay Janzer was 60th (26:22).
For the men, Drew Hiatt was 63rd, finishing the 8,000-meter course in 31:30. Riley Namba was 69th (34:35) and Clayton Kreuscher 72nd (36:33).
Lane won the men’s title and Spokane won for the women.