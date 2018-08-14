LEWISTON, Idaho — North Coos was eliminated from the American Legion Class A Northwest Regional tournament on Monday when the Cody Cubs of Wyoming beat the Waterfront 5-2.
North Coos got a strong pitching performance by Mane Freeman, but was hampered badly by a few defensive lapses.
The Cubs scored single runs in each of the first five innings, but got a lot of help for the first four.
Jordan Wasia singled for Cody in the first, and moved into scoring position on a passed ball before coming home on a groundout.
The Wyoming club’s second and third runs both came home on bad throws to third base during stolen base attempts and another error led to the fourth.
Cody’s only run without help from North Coos came in the fifth, when Jared Grenz had a two-out single and scored on a double by Cooper Brown.
North Coos, meanwhile, got no help from Cody’s defense for the second time in the tournament. The Cubs played error-free, just as they had in the opener back on Friday when six North Coos errors contributed to Cody’s 16-3 win over the Waterfront.
And North Coos had multiple scoring opportunities come up empty.
In the first inning Monday, Dallas McGill pounded a two-out double off the wall, but Jayden Frank’s line drive was snagged by the Cody shortstop, ending the inning and making McGill the first of seven North Coos base runners stranded in the first five innings.
North Coos got its first run in the third when Jake Simmons and Brendon Roberts hit back-to-back doubles. But Roberts and Frank, who was hit by a pitch, both were stranded.
Corbin White and Kyle Barnes singled to lead off the fourth and moved to second and third after a balk, but only White came home, on a sacrifice fly by Seth Cheser.
And that was the last run of the tournament for North Coos. Roberts had his second hit in the fifth, but again North Coos failed to score as Devyn Engdahl finished with just two runs and five hits allowed for the Cubs. Jack Harris came on for Cody and only allowed one base runner in the final two innings, on a walk in the seventh.
North Coos coach Quintin Hall said he was proud of the team for its effort.
“Mane did a great job,” he said. “We made a few mistakes, but had our chances. We needed one or two timely hits.”
Roberts had his fourth extra-base hit in the past three games.
North Coos finished fourth in the eight-team tournament. Cody plays the Bitterroot Red Sox Tuesday, with the winner facing the Glacier Twins later in the day for the title. Bitterroot handed Glacier its first loss of the tournament with a 4-2 win in Tuesday’s late game.
North Coos finished the season 33-6 and won both the Area 4 North and state titles.
Cody (Wyoming) 5, North Coos 2
North Coos;001;000;0;—;2;5;3
Cody;111;110;x;—;5;6;0
Mane Freeman and Seth Cheser; Devyn Engdahl, Jack Harris (6) and Keegan Brown. 2B—NC: Dallas McGill, Jake Simmons, Brendon Roberts; Cod: Cooper Brown.