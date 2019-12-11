NORTH BEND — While the wrestling season officially started on Dec. 4, for teams across the state the unofficial season starts on Friday, and continues on Saturday, at the 34th edition of the Coast Classic Wrestling Tournament at North Bend High School.
“There is usually a meet before this and then, this is probably the first big meet that most schools go to,” said North Bend Athletic Director Mike Forrester.
With typically over 700 wrestlers at the two-day tournament, the meet regularly brings in some of the top talents around the state. Included again this year is now six-time reigning Class 6A state champion Roseburg.
“You’re probably wrestling for a state title if you wrestle on Saturday night,” said Forrester.
To make the high-caliber competition run as smoothly as possible, it takes a large team to get everything in place. It starts with North Bend Athletics Secretary Karen Cook communicating with schools and getting everything in line. Then there is meet director Jeff Drumm — a Cottage Grove High School teacher that organizes the state wrestling tournament — who keeps things moving smoothly.
“The guy is like magic. This thing could not happen if Jeff wasn’t doing what he does because he’s phenomenal. Everyone in the state wants Jeff Drumm to be at their tournament,” said Forrester.
There is also the team of helpers that starts with the North Bend Booster Club, the senior parent group and over 70 student volunteers helping with tickets, weigh-ins, keeping score and time in addition to 14 officials that are coming for the weekend.
And of course the hospitality room.
“Our hospitality room is probably legendary around the state,” said Forrester. “It’s got seafood, it’s got chowder, it’s got soups, it’s got pizza, it’s got lasagna, my wife is making tri-tip. There’s tons there.”
From the food to the competition, it all builds up to the championship finals Saturday night.
“On Saturday night when it gets going, we have 500 wrestlers standing around the mat and another 500 people, 600 people in the stands and when somebody gets on their back it gets pretty loud in here and people start screaming and shouting, it’s exciting,” said Forrester.
The tournament begins with the first two championship and consolation rounds Friday, with the varsity starting at 2 p.m. (junior varsity wrestling begins at 1).
Saturday’s action begins at 9 a.m., with the varsity finals concluding the meet at 5.
In addition to the varsity and junior varsity brackets, there is a girls bracket. Awards will be presented to the top six varsity finishers in each weight class and the top three varsity girls.
Admission is $10 each day for adults and $6 for students. Two-day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
This year’s Coast Classic features 34 total teams, including South Coast schools Brookings-Harbor, Siuslaw, Myrtle Point, Coquille, Reedsport, Marshfield and the host Bulldogs.
Other teams, in alphabetical order, are Bend, Canby, Cascade Christian, Century, Clackamas, Cottage Grove, Crater, Douglas, Eagle Point, Fortuna (California), Grant, Grants Pass, Henley, Hidden Valley, Illinois Valley, Liberty, Lost River, Molalla, North Marion, North Medford, Redmond, Ridgeview, Roseburg, South Medford, South Umpqua, West Salem and Woodburn.
Both Crook County, which won the team title last year, and Crescent Valley, which was third, are not in the field this year. North Salem, Milwaukie, Sandy, Phoenix and Cleveland also are not returning among teams that finished in the top 20 last year.
Between them, Crook County, Crescent Valley and Sandy accounted for nine of the 14 champions in 2018.
Henley will meet Marshfield on Thursday night at Pirate Palace on the eve of the tournament.