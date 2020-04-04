SOUTH COAST — Schools are closed and the high school sports season is, as of now, suspended until at least April 28. But while high school campuses appear to be empty the athletic fields are still being maintained.
“Well, I guess it’s kind of like the Christmas thing: you put the tree in the house and you hope that Santa Claus comes,” said North Bend baseball coach Brad Horning on making sure Clyde Allen Field stays in good shape. “For us, we’re just hoping baseball comes.”
The Oregon School Activities Association has a page for frequently asked questions regarding all things COVID-19. The list goes over a little of everything, including whether teams can practice during this time (they can not) and how to mark these games on their schedule (all contests should say canceled).
Tucked away in that list is a question regarding if students or coaches are allowed to use athletic facilities at their respective schools during this time.
“During this moratorium-like period, there shall be no high school facility usage by activity/athletic staff and students/teams,” the document states before adding a key caveat. “Field maintenance is allowed.”
Baseball fields in particular around the area have received a great deal of work in an effort to keep them playable for if a season comes back.
Maintaining Clyde Allen Field is a year-round endeavor. While maintenance staff has helped, like usual, with mowing and weeding around the field, some bigger projects have been put on hold while the season is suspended.
“Well, we had three tons worth of surface delivered over there the other day ... Three pallets of surface in 50-pound bags. And the maintenance brought it over in the truck and trailer and unloaded it and it’s put on hold for the moment,” said Horning. “It is a little easier when you have a whole team. You’re a little sore after that.”
Over at Marshfield High School, head baseball coach Floyd Montiel, who noted one of those pallets at Clyde Allen is for the Pirates, has taken to making sure the field stays in good shape.
“You put some work into it and the reality is it’s going to be one person out there mowing at this time. You don’t have a work party, you don’t have a group of people out there,” said Montiel who said that the field is looking as good as it has in years.
While normally relying on the maintenance staff and a group of dads who help keep the field pristine, right now it is Montiel and his mower.
“For me, it’s pretty therapeutic to jump on the mower and go mow for a couple hours and listen to some music and get it done,” he said. “It’s a good relationship that we have to get that field in the shape it is in and we’re going to maintain it.”
In Reedsport, head coach Jason Lavigne is helping to keep the field in shape not only in hopes of an upcoming season but because if he doesn’t, the infield would suffer.
“It would be an all-grass field. Our dirt grows more grass than anything so it’s just a full-time job keeping the weeds out of there and keeping it safe,” said Lavigne. “Right now, it’s got a lot of bad hops on it and bad areas where kids could roll their ankles so it’s a safety issue.”