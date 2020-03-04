NORTH BEND — The coaches for the teams participating in this week’s Class 3A state basketball tournament were universally gracious during the annual pre-tournament coaches dinner Wednesday night at the North Bend Hall of Champions.

They expressed appreciation for the community for its welcoming nature, their team hosts, the committee that helps coordinate the week’s activities, the people who prepared Wednesday’s dinner, their fellow coaches and even the officials.

3A Coaches Dinner Clastkanie girls basketball coach John Blodgett jokes with officials as introduces himself Wednesday during the coaches dinner on kicking off …

Compared to some past dinners, Wednesday’s event was relatively light on humor, though two of the comments about the refs were amusing.

John Blodgett, the coach of defending girls champion Clatskanie, remarked, “I’m really stoked because I don’t recognize any of the officials, and I hope they don’t recognize me.”

Later, De La Salle North Catholic boys coach James Broadous II took a different angle.

“I’m glad to see all the officials I voted for made it here,” he said, drawing laughter from his colleagues. “That’s the first time.”

Each of the 16 coaches had a chance to briefly discuss their teams and give remarks about the event.

Committee members and Oregon School Activities Association staff also had an opportunity to say a few words.

OSAA Assistant Executive Director Brad Garrett, this year’s tournament director, extended thanks to the superintendents from the Coos Bay and North Bend school districts for donating their facilities for the event, which is jointly hosted by Marshfield and North Bend high schools.

To the coaches, Garrett had this encouragement: “Take it all in and enjoy the experience. And when you get an opportunity, thank these folks who took the time and effort to make it possible.”

There’s a lot of folks coaches can thank. Marshfield athletic director Greg Mulkey, one of the tournament coordinators, said there are more than 200 volunteers for the event. He said the committee tries to look at the event from a fresh perspective every year, treating every tournament like the first one.

“We are doing it for you,” Mulkey said. “We are doing this for the kids.”

The quarterfinals are Thursday, with the four girls games at North Bend and the four boys games at Marshfield. The semifinals Friday and all the trophy games Saturday will be played at Marshfield.

Pleasant Hill coach Stacy Paszkiet said she’s been to tournaments at a number of sites as a player and coach, and didn’t understand why the Bay Area was such a popular spot until hearing from others.

“I’ve heard really good things,” Paszkiet said. “We’re excited to be here. We’re trying to make it special for our kids.”

Vale coach Jason Johnson, who has been at the event several times, gave a shout out to the organizers and to the North Bend fire department, which serves as host for the Vikings every time they make it to Coos Bay.

“We love to be back here,” he said. “You do it right.

“We like to come out and be treated like someone special for a few days.”

Various coaches talked about overcoming obstacles during the season, having their players get healthy at just the right time, and generally enjoying the experience. They talked about how they felt fortunate to qualify for the tournament and how hard it is to get to the final site.

In a moment of humor referencing the dinner, Salem Acdademy coach Ryan Kendall said he was “excited to get back here … for the chowder.”

Then he talked about the quality of the boys bracket.

“What a good tournament,” Kendall said. “It’s going to be a battle every night.”

Cascade Christian coach Brian Morse echoed those thoughts, pointing out that though his team has the lowest power ranking among the groups that made it to the final site, the Challengers beat four of the other seven teams, explaining that shows the parity of the competition.

“Any of these boys teams can beat any of the others.”

The Challengers open against Dayton, a team they split with at preseason tournaments. Dayton’s Ron Hop had perhaps the most humorous assessment by any coach of their club, saying his assistant describes the Pirates as a box of chocolates.

“You never know what you will get,” Hop said, though he added the Pirates will play hard and had overachieved to get to the tournament.

And echoing the others, he said all seven challengers have a chance to dethrone two-time defending champion De La Salle North Catholic, unlike some years when there is a clear pecking order.

“This year, whoever plays the best basketball games for three days will win,” Hop said.

As for the girls tournament, Sutherlin and defending champion Clatskanie are the favorites.

“Last year was magical,” Blodgett said. “We went from hunting (for the title) to being the hunted.”

The Tigers are excited, but know the tournament will be tough and that getting to the final site is a privilege.

“We don’t take it at all for granted,” Blodgett said. “It’s a great experience.”