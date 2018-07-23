NORTH BEND — Days before Clyde Allen Field is set to host the American Legion Class A State Tournament this week, everything seems ready.
The grandstands, after seemingly tireless work from Greg Laskey, sports a new coat of green paint. The brown turf around home plate, worn from seemingly countless games, is redone after work from Quintin Hall. The infield is crisp, edged using tools donated by Ace Hardware.
North Coos' Lucas Moe reacts Wednesday after striking out a Roseburg Pepsi batter Wednesday at Clyde Allen Field. North Coos rallied after the…
“You always want to make it worth someone’s while to come in,” North Coos Waterfront coach Brad Horning said.
All that’s left is a celebratory dogpile at the end of the week, just like Horning planned before a single pitch was thrown this summer.
“I think we’re in a spot where you knew you were gonna be here because you’re hosting, (but) are you playing well enough to make that happen?” Horning said. “You got eight teams that are coming to this with all the same idea. And the unique baseball idea of a dogpile for everybody is a goal for every team that’s coming to this.”
On paper, it would appear North Coos has the ingredients to pile on each other in joy at the conclusion of this weekend’s games.
Made up of North Bend and Reedsport players, who went 23-4 and 24-2, respectively, during the high school season, the Waterfront has posted a 27-3 mark. To put those numbers in perspective, since March, the 16 players on North Coos have lost just five ballgames with 50 or 51 wins between them.
Along with Horning’s constant mention of dogpiling, it’s created a confident group, hopeful of advancing to the regional tournament in Lewiston, Idaho.
“It makes us all more confident that he has the confidence in us to win it,” Dallas McGill said.
At practice on Monday, that confidence was obvious.
Going through its infield drills, the specter of a state tournament wasn’t looming heavily upon North Coos. The players laughed and joked between competing and improving. Outfielders were helping the infielders, standing as dummy runners or providing brevity or running buckets around.
The most important games are yet to play, but it feels like the first game is a week away.
“I think they’re comfortable around each other enough that there isn’t a rivalry between the two schools,” Horning said. “It’s a cheering for another one. Knowing that we’re gonna play a wide range a kids — that’s part of what goes on with a team like this. I think you learn to root for ‘em.”
North Coos' Corbin White rips a base hit Friday during a game against Phoenix batter Friday at Clyde Allen Field
Records notwithstanding, North Coos features a “physical” group, as Horning described it, full of talent at all positions. It’s experienced, with Legion state tournament participants, Babe Ruth regional participants, and even a couple of OSAA state championship participants littered through the lineup.
But it might be the pitching that is its strongest weapon.
North Coos doesn’t have an ace because it has five. McGill, the big hard-throwing lefty from Reedsport, is the obvious choice because of the size and the fact he just finished his sophomore high school season, but Mane Freeman, with his command and sharp curveball, Lucas Moe, with his heavy fastball and slider, August Baker with his poise from the left side, and Kyle Barnes, with his swing-and-miss fastball combinations, give Horning a starting rotation that often finishes games themselves without need of a bullpen.
“They can go deep so we can have Freeman, Moe in the first game (of a doubleheader), then go Dallas, Jake (Simmons), (Jayden) Frank in the second,” catcher Seth Cheser said. “It can just go on and on. It keeps it so we can consistently compete against other teams.”
The depth is a luxury but has also allowed the Waterfront’s pitching to flourish. By not having to throw at every opportunity, the North Coos’ staff can rest, even take whole games off after throwing due to the overall depth, not just on the pitching staff.
Take this, for example. Cheser is normally the starting catcher, splitting time with Ian Spalding but often catching the opener of doubleheaders. In North Coos’ last doubleheader, a sweep of North Eugene, Cheser tossed four innings without allowing an earned run. Simmons, who Cheser says throws the best curveball in the program, has been a sturdy middle reliever and Jayden Frank has the arm and demeanor to slam the door at the end of close games.
It helps to relieve pressure from the offense, especially in lean teams.
“So it doesn’t mean we gotta swing at every pitch,” McGill said. “We can get quality at-bats, take other pitchers deep into the count and get their pitch count up.”
The double-elimination tournament starts Wednesday with four games at Clyde Allen Field.
Columbia Gorge of The Dalles faces North Jackson at 9 a.m., Hillsboro takes on Roseburg Pepsi at noon, Dr. Randol’s of Douglas County battles South Medford at 3 p.m. and North Coos faces the Klamath Falls Cardinals at 6 p.m.
The scheduled admission for games is $6 for adults, $4 for students, free for children 5 and under, as well as active military and American Legion members, and $12 for a family of up to four.