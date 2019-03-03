Marshfield’s girls will play in the final game of the first day of the Class 4A state tournament on Thursday at Forest Grove High School, while Marshfield’s boys will play earlier in the day at Pacific University.
Even though Marshfield’s girls are the top seed and on the top line of the bracket, the Pirates were bumped from the regularly-scheduled 1:30 p.m. start time for that slot because the tournament had to jostle around start times so schools wouldn’t have both their boys and girls teams playing at the same time.
Unlike the Class 3A state tournament in the Bay Area, where 15 different schools were represented, five schools in Class 4A got both their teams to Forest Grove — Marshfield, Marist Catholic, Banks, Stayton and North Marion.
Marshfield’s girls open against league rival Marist Catholic, but Marist Catholic’s boys also were slated to play at 1:30 p.m. Because Marshfield’s boys are scheduled to play Woodburn at 3:15 p.m., tournament officials couldn’t just flip the two games on the girls schedule because both Marshfield teams would play at the same time.
So the Oregon School Activities Association flipped the two sessions for the girls, moving the Marshfield-Marist Catholic quarterfinal and the North Marion-Newport quarterfinal to the evening session.
But North Marion and Newport couldn’t play in the 8:15 p.m. game because that’s when North Marion’s boys play two-time defending champion Seaside at that time.
So now the complete girls tournament schedule for the quarterfinals features Baker against Stayton at 1:30 p.m., Banks against Philomath at 3:15 p.m., North Marion against Newport at 6:30 p.m. and Marshfield against Marist Catholic at 8:15 p.m.
The boys games are Banks vs. Marist Catholic at 1:30 p.m., Marshfield vs. Woodburn at 3:15 p.m., Stayton vs. Henley at 6:30 p.m. and Seaside vs. North Marion at 8:15 p.m.
The semifinals Friday for the girls also flipped times so that the Marshfield-Marist Catholic winner will be in the 8:15 p.m. game, rather than at 6:30 p.m. And the loser of the Marshfield-Marist Catholic game will play in the 10:45 a.m. consolation game on Friday at Pacific University, rather than 9 a.m.
On the boys side, the winner of the Marshfield-Woodburn game will be in the 1:30 p.m. semifinal Friday at Forest Grove High School, while the loser will be in the 9 a.m. consolation game.