COOS BAY — The Class 3A girls semifinals went according to form as Clatskanie and Sutherlin won Thursday at Marshfield High School to set up a rematch of the 2020 Class 3A girls state championship basketball game.
Clatskanie’s girls earned a shot at their third straight Class 3A title with a 73-43 win over Nyssa in the semifinals Thursday at Pirate Palace, while Sutherlin topped Santiam Christian 60-43.
Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague, the seniors who have led the Tigers to the past two crowns, again keyed the win, with Blodgett scoring 36 points and Sprague 15. Chloe McLeod added nine.
Clatskanie blew the game open in the second half after leading 36-23 at the break.
Gracie Johnson scored 13 points for Nyssa.
Sutherlin also won with relative ease, though Santiam Christian eliminated most of a 15-point advantage for the Bulldogs with three straight 3-pointers early in the second quarter.
Ultimately, Sutherlin pulled away to win as Jadyn Vermillion scored 19 points, Micah Wicks 15 and Amy Dickover 12.
Aubrey Miller, who hit two of the 3-pointers, had 17 points to lead Santiam Christian, while Taylor Yost added 15.
Clatskanie won last year’s title game 51-40. The championship game this year is slated for a 2:15 p.m. tip Friday at Marshfield High School, while the third-place game tips at the same time at North Bend.