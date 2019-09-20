The Southwestern Oregon Community College volleyball team fell to visiting Clark in five sets in an NWAC South Region match on Friday.
The Penguins battled from a set down for a 25-22, 9-25, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8 victory over the Lakers.
SWOCC got big offensive nights from Amanda Clark and Tayler Parks, who had 17 and 16 kills, respectively. Andria Santoyo, Akayla Young and Jade Flitton all had seven kills.
Sydney Colledge had 42 assists and Shay Zener and Clark combined for 50 digs for the Lakers.
You have free articles remaining.
Payton Walker had 10 kills for Clark.
SWOCC fell to 0-2 in South Region play heading into another home match Saturday against Mount Hood, with the match starting at 2 p.m.
The Saints fell to Rogue in four sets on Friday.