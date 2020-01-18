COOS BAY — The start of the first half was the same as the start of the second half. In both parts of the game the Clackamas women’s basketball team went on scoring runs against Southwestern Oregon Community College on the way to a 98-85 win.
The Cougars jumped out to a 12-2 lead to start the game and opened the second half on a 15-6 run early, in addition to a 15-2 run later in the third quarter.
“Give them a 12-2 to start the game, something crazy like that. We do it again in the second (half) and get it down to nine in the third and then give them another 12 points in a row,” said SWOCC head coach Jeff Johnson. “Just inconsistency. I haven’t seen that from this team so that was probably the more frustrating thing, how inconsistent we played tonight.”
Early on Clackamas leaned on former Oregon City High School teammates Brooke Bullock and Kylie Guelsdorf for its scoring. In the first half Bullock had 16 points to go with nine rebounds while Guelsdorf had 11 points and three steals.
Trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, SWOCC’s offense came along as Jill Thalman and Taylor Morris got things going.
Thalman, who picked up three fouls in the first half, had success down low early as she put up 17 first half points on five-of-six shooting to go with six-of-six from the foul line. While an offensive weapon throughout the opening half, Thalman finished with 18 points in the game.
Morris had 12 of her 22 points in the first half and finished the game five-of-six on 3-point attempts.
“I felt at times we made not a good pass and it led to a turnover. At times we didn’t play good defense. But then at times we looked great,” said Johnson. “Against a very good team you can’t have ups and downs, you’ve got to be climbing more than digging yourself out of a big hole.”
SWOCC trailed 48-40 at the half before a big third quarter put the game out of reach. Clackamas couldn’t be stopped as the team went on to score 36 points in the quarter. This time leading the way was Ambreece Gaskins, who had 16 points in the third.
“That’s as good as we’ve looked offensively. We’re talking about tempo and getting paint touches and not standing and watching,” said Clackamas head coach Jim Martineau.
“We have people that can put the ball on the floor but we have a tendency to watch them do stuff. So tonight we were cutting through and moving as they were driving and it kind of opened things up and we got to the rim a little bit and started hitting some threes.”
Clackamas shot 11-of-25 from 3-point range in the game while SWOCC finished 13-of-26.
The Cougars finished with four players in double figures as Bullock ended with 22, Gaskins 20 and Guelsdorf 17. Paige Downer added 11 points.
For SWOCC the second half belonged to Kealani Neves who, after a five-point first half, had 16 in the second half. Jasey Ramelow had 10 points for the Lakers.
Clackamas led by 22 points late in the third quarter. With Clackamas starters on the bench to finish, SWOCC outscored the Cougars 19-14 in the fourth quarter.
Now with a 7-10 record overall and 1-3 mark in the NWAC South Region, the Lakers head to Portland on Monday before Linn-Benton and Chemeketa come to Coos Bay on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.
“We’ll wipe away this feeling and be ready to go against Portland,” said Johnson. “Get rid of this, look at it, see what little things we can do.”