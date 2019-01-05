A rough first half doomed the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team Saturday at Clackamas.
SWOCC’s men also lost at Clackamas, falling 114-79.
SWOCC has its home NWAC debut on Wednesday against Lane.
In the women's game Saturday, the host Cougars held SWOCC to just 16 first-half points in a 78-58 final. Meghan Holloman led the Lakers with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Kaylee Wegner had 12 off the bench and Keiko Aotaki had 10 points off the bench.
Clackamas had five in double figures, led by CJ Buckley’s 13. Paige Downer, Miranda Jensen and Peyton Elliott all had 12 points and Landy Williams had 10.
SWOCC falls to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in NWAC play.
The Lakers shot just 29 percent from the floor.
The women now come home to face 14-1 Lane on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. tip.
Clay Sullivan scored 27 points for Clackamas, Robert Ford had 24, Adam Gehrig added 22 and Tariq Harris had 18 as Clackamas rolled past the Lakers in the men's game.
Moses Miller had 23 points but just one assist, Keenan Reynolds had 15 and Carson Washburn had 12 in the loss.
Clackamas shot 50 percent from the floor and 51.3 percent from 3-point range while the Lakers managed just 34.2 and 22.2 percent, respectively.
The loss drops SWOCC to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in NWAC play.
SWOCC hosts 13-2 Lane on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.