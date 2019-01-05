A rough first half doomed the Southwestern Oregon Community College women’s basketball team Saturday at Clackamas.
SWOCC’s men also lost at Clackamas, falling 114-79, and both head coaches said their teams need to start better in road games.
"We didn't start the game with the energy and intensity that we needed," SWOCC men's coach Trevor Hoppe said. "In conference, and especially on the road, we've got to show up with energy and intensity. We didn't do that in the beginning, we dug ourselves a hole."
Women's coach Jeff Johnson had similar thoughts.
"I told the ladies conference is tough and road games are tougher," Johnson said. "The loss to Mount Hood was mentally tough and today, for whatever reason, we didn't show up until later in the game. We have to be more consistent when we travel."
After both teams opened with two road losses to start the league season, SWOCC has its league home opener Wednesday against Lane.
In the women's game Saturday, the host Cougars held SWOCC to just 16 first-half points in a 78-58 final.
"We've got to shoot the ball a little better than 17 percent in the first half and we'll be OK," Johnson said, noting that the Lakers trimmed the Clackamas lead to 12 points late in the game.
Meghan Holloman led the Lakers with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Kaylee Wegner had 12 off the bench and Keiko Aotaki had 10 points off the bench.
Holloman and Abby Neff both are playing through injuries, which Johnson said is inspiring to their teammates.
"I know they are going to bounce back from this," he said of the team. "That's encouraging as a coach, knowing they are going to keep battling."
Clackamas had five in double figures, led by CJ Buckley’s 13. Paige Downer, Miranda Jensen and Peyton Elliott all had 12 points and Landy Williams had 10.
SWOCC falls to 5-8 overall and 0-2 in NWAC play.
The Lakers shot just 29 percent from the floor.
The women now come home to face 14-1 Lane on Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. tip.
Clay Sullivan scored 27 points for Clackamas, Robert Ford had 24, Adam Gehrig added 22 and Tariq Harris had 18 as Clackamas rolled past the Lakers in the men's game.
Moses Miller had 23 points but just one assist, Keenan Reynolds had 15 and Carson Washburn had 12 in the loss. A bright spot, Hoppe said, was that the Lakers only had five turnovers.
"We really took care of the ball," he said.
But the slow start proved costly against the hot-shooting Cougars.
Clackamas shot 50 percent from the floor and 51.3 percent from 3-point range while the Lakers managed just 34.2 and 22.2 percent, respectively.
SWOCC trailed 51-29 at the break, and while the Lakers cut the edge to 12 early in the second half, but couldn't maintain the energy they used to do that as Clackamas pulled away.
The loss drops SWOCC to 5-9 overall and 0-2 in NWAC play.
SWOCC hosts 13-2 Lane on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
"It's a long, long conference schedule," Hoppe said. "Two games down, both on the road. We get to be at home on Wednesday, which is nice, against a really good Lane team."