NORTH BEND — Churchill was coming off its first loss in Midwestern League play, an overtime setback at Crater on Tuesday, and had scored just two points in the first three-plus minutes against North Bend’s girls Friday night when coach Terry Harrison called timeout.
The Lancers had misfired on their first three 3-pointers and first four shots overall against the Bulldogs, but quickly found their rhythm, taking off on a 12-2 run to end the first quarter on the way to a 64-34 win in North Bend.
The game turned completely in the Lancers direction as they started the second quarter on a 15-2 run, finding their shooting touch and eventually finishing just over 50 percent overall and 7-for-18 from 3-point range.
“What really got to us was how well they shot,” North Bend’s Haley Snelgrove said. “We practiced all week long to help us get to the 3-point line faster and they still got open looks.”
Natalie Elstone hit two 3-pointers while scoring all 12 of her points in the first half for the Lancers and Danika Starr also had two while finishing with a team-high 16. Isis Smith scored all 10 of her points after halftime.
Meanwhile, North Bend struggled through the first half to score against the tall Lancers.
“They did a great job getting out and not letting us take shots,” North Bend coach Mike Forrester said. “They’re long.”
When the Bulldogs got the ball inside, often the Lancers either blocked the shot or altered it.
Churchill led 34-11 at halftime, but the Bulldogs battled in the second half.
They outscored the Lancers 8-7 for the first half of the third quarter before Churchill finished it on a 12-0 run. And North Bend outscored the Lancers 15-11 in the fourth.
Snelgrove led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 13 coming in the second half.
“Their game plan was to not let Haley get going,” Forrester said, adding that the Lancers did that well.
Snelgrove added a couple of assists, but aside from Hayden Markel, who had four points, no other Bulldogs scored more than two.
Churchill entered the night with just the one league loss, the same number as Springfield and Crater.
“They might be the best team in the state,” Forrester said.
Now North Bend enters a critical stretch in the schedule, with home games next week against North Eugene (Tuesday) and Willamette (Friday), a pair of teams the Bulldogs edged on the road.
“We get some games now that we should be competitive in and have a chance to win,” Forrester said. “We’ve played better on the road than we have at home. We need to hold serve at home court.”
Snelgrove remained optimistic the Bulldogs can reach the playoffs. They remain tied for fourth place with Eagle Point, which also lost Friday.
“We have to be constantly going hard in practice,” she said.
Tuesday’s game will be the first when North Bend’s girls play first in a league doubleheader since the schedule flips so the boys go last the second half.