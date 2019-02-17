COOS BAY — The second quarter doomed the Southwestern Oregon women’s basketball team on Saturday.
After leading the visiting Chemeketa Storm 17-13 after the first quarter, SWOCC scored just eight second-quarter points and fell 64-56 at Prosper Hall.
“We competed really well, we just had that lull where we couldn’t score in the second quarter,” SWOCC coach Jeff Johnson said. “Four minutes in and we still only had four points for the quarter. But we continued to battle and have our chance at the end.”
Abby Neff led SWOCC with 15 points off the bench, Jessica Petersen had 13 and Jasey Ramelow added 12.
SWOCC has been an unselfish team all season, and Neff leading the Lakers in scoring is just another indication of that fact.
“It comes back to them sharing and wanting each other to have great success for the team to be successful,” Johnson said.
Kalan McGlothan led all scorers with 19 for Chemeketa. Hannah Kerlegan had 13 off the bench for the Storm and Ally Gambill had 10.
Neff hit a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter to bring SWOCC within 3 at 45-42, then later hit a free throw to cut the Storm lead to two.
Madi Bell hit a 3-pointer several minutes later, bringing SWOCC within one at 46-45 with about six and a half minutes left, then the lone Laker sophomore gave SWOCC the lead at 50-49 with 3:46 to go.
Nearly a minute later, Kerlegan gave Chemeketa the lead for good with a 3, forcing SWOCC to foul down the stretch, turning a one-possession game into an eight-point spread.
Though SWOCC’s season hasn’t been success-laden, it hasn’t discouraged the Lakers in terms of effort.
Johnson has been impressed all season with how hard the Lakers compete, regardless of their two-win league season.
“Yeah, we’re losing games,” Johnson said. “But they’re close. We’re competing and doing our best every day.”
SWOCC has Wednesday off then visits Portland on Saturday at 2 p.m.