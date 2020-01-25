COOS BAY — The Southwestern Oregon Community College men’s basketball team got off to a great start Saturday against visiting Chemeketa, with all five starters scoring before the Lakers had their sixth possession.
But SWOCC couldn’t maintain its great start and ultimately the visiting Storm left town with a 103-94 win.
The Lakers had a chance to move into a third-place tie in the NWAC South Region, but instead ended the day with a 3-4 record in the NWAC South Region, while Chemeketa improved to 5-2.
SWOCC made nine of its first 11 shots, but then cooled off. Chemeketa was nearly as efficient early and stayed that way, and the Lakers couldn’t keep up.
“We did shoot it good enough (to win),” SWOCC coach Trevor Hoppe said. “We just needed to get a few more stops.”
The Lakers led 25-16 after a three-point play by Jael Vaughn before the first of three runs of at least nine straight points by Chemeketa, an 11-point outburst. The Lakers led one more time, after two free throws by Ryan Bell and a bucket by Vaughn. And the teams were tied at 34 when Chemeketa made its second big run, a 9-0 burst that put the Storm in front for good.
Defensive struggles became a consistent theme as Chemeketa players either got to the hoop or drove and passed it to open teammates on the wings — the Storm ultimately shot 64 percent overall and 10-for-21 from 3-point range.
“Our help defense wasn’t there,” Vaughn said. “We were leaving guys on islands.”
Chemeketa led 53-50 at halftime and by as many as 18 in the second half before the Lakers scored the final nine points to make the final score more respectable.
The Storm had six players in double figures and another with nine points. Dalton Renne led the way with 26 points and Jaloni Garner had 17 points and nine assists. Renne and Tre Carlisle, who had 13 points, each hit three 3-pointers.
SWOCC shot 50 percent as a team and finished with five players in double figures, led by Vaughn, who had 24 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Mack Tarver Jr. made five of his first six 3-point attempts and scored 22 points. Bell finished with 12 and Terryn Mosley and Anel Alagic had 11 each.
The game started great for the Lakers, who had baskets on consecutive possessions by Bell, Kinnon Finder, Vaughn, Mosley and Tarver.
“We just couldn’t have 40 minutes of pure energy,” Vaughn said. “If we have a full game of energy, we can beat any team.”
The Lakers will need a more complete effort Wednesday, when they visit first-place Umpqua in Roseburg.
“This team is a lot better than how we’re playing,” Vaughn said. “We’re just not consistent.”