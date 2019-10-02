CHARLESTON — The Charleston Salmon Run, the only marathon on the South Coast, is getting a little better each year.
The event, which also includes a half marathon, a 10-kilometer race and a 1-mile walk, is Saturday, Oct. 5, starting and ending in the Charleston boat basin.
Organizers have worked on improving the event each year. Last year, for the second edition, they altered the marathon course, taking away the grueling climb up Seven Devils Road and instead sending participants out to the end of Cape Arago State Park twice.
This year’s biggest improvement has nothing to do with the course, but a lot to do with the overall experience. The event has partnered with Eclectic Edge Racing the same company that provides the timing for the Prefontaine Memorial Run.
That should erase the timing issues that have been an unwanted feature of the first two Salmon Runs.
The marathon starts at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, while the half marathon starts at 9:30 and the 10K at 10. The walk begins at 10:30.
You have free articles remaining.
Runners must sign up in advance online at charlestonsalmonrun.com for both the marathon and half marathon, with the registration deadline Friday. Participants in the 10K and the walk can sign up Saturday morning.
The entry fees are $99 for the marathon, $69 for the half marathon and $25 for the 10K. The walk entry fee is $10.
Packet pickup will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at 7 Devils Brewing Co. in downtown Coos Bay and on Saturday morning, starting at 6 a.m., at Bayside Coffee on Boat Basin Road near the starting line in Charleston.
Participants in the marathon and half marathon receive a medal and participants in all three runs receive a race shirt.
Drivers in the area from Charleston to the state parks should be aware of runners on the roads most of Saturday morning.
For more information about the event, visit charlestonsalmonrun.com.