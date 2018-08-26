The regular classification and districting process and the specific changes for football this year have impacted every school on the South Coast in one way or another. That is a given since there are no traditional leagues for football, just special districts within each classification
Here’s a look at where the various South Coast schools were placed for football in 2017 and where they are this fall:
;2017;2018
North Bend;Class 4A Far West League;Class 5A District 2
Marshfield;Class 4A Far West League;Class 4A District 4
Siuslaw;Class 4A Far West League:Class 3A District 2
Brookings-Harbor;Class 4A Far West League;Class 3A District 2
Coquille;Class 3A Mountain Valley Conference;Class 2A District 4
Bandon;Class 2A Sunset Conference;Class 2A District 4
Reedsport;Class 2A Sunset Conference;Class 2A District 4
Gold Beach;Class 2A Sunset Conference;Class 2A District 4
Myrtle Point;Class 2A Sunset Conference;Class 1A District 2
Powers;Class 1A Mountain Skyline League;Class 1A District 4