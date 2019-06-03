Banks completed the rare triple crown of high school state titles on Saturday, beating Henley 3-1 to claim the Class 4A state baseball title at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The Braves also won the titles in football and basketball. They became the first school to win all three since North Valley in 1984-85.
Henley scored its lone run in the first inning, but Banks answered back with two runs of its own in the first and scored the other in the second.
Dakota Bunn had a run and an RBI in the first inning, driving in Colten Hesselman and scoring on a hit by Blake Gobel.
Hayden Vandehey, also the winning quarterback in the fall and a starter on the winning basketball team, pitched a complete game for Banks, striking out three and allowing seven hits. Gobel was the Class 4A player of the year in basketball and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a pass from Vandehey in the football title game.
Leadoff hitter Andrew Reynolds scored Henley’s run, hitting a double to lead off the game, stealing third and scoring on a groundout to second by Blake Loney.
CENTRAL 11, PENDLETON 4: The Panthers jumped on the Buckaroos for nine runs in the first two innings and cruised to the Class 5A state title.
Ruben Cedillo, who started on the mound for Central, went 4-for-4 and scored two runs. Emiliano Alarcon had two hits, two runs and three RBIs; Conner Laeng had two hits, three runs and an RBI; and Brandon Lopez had two hits and two RBIs.
Cedillo pitched the first four innings, giving up the four Pendleton runs and striking out six.
JESUIT 2, CENTRAL CATHOLIC 1: Kevin Blair hit an RBI single in the 13th inning to give the Crusaders a win over their rivals in the Class 6A championship game on Saturday.
Central Catholic was an inning away from a win when Jesuit scored the tying run in the seventh. Will Spitznagel had a lead-off single and scored on a grounder to short.
Three Jesuit pitchers limited the Rams to just four hits and struck out 16 batters. John Grausch picked up the win, pitching the final two innings.
Central Catholic’s run came in the fourth inning. Christian Cooney was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a single by Patrick Muskat.
Softball
RIDGEVIEW 5, DALLAS 1: The Ravens, who knocked out North Bend in the first round, beat the Dragons for the Class 5A title at Jane Sanders Stadium on the University of Oregon campus.
Pitcher Allicitie Frost, who dominated North Bend, pitched a five-hitter with 15 strikeouts for Ridgeview.
Lorena Vasquez had a two-run home run for the Ravens and Marley Sargent had a two-run double in the win.
Madeline Doig had two hits and drove in the run for Dallas.
LA GRANDE 4, HENLEY 2: The top-ranked Tigers beat the Hornets for the Class 4A title.
Jaiden Hafer had two RBIs for La Grande in the win. Jacie Howton had two hits, including a double, and scored one of the runs.
Allie Brock pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts to pick up the win for the Tigers.
SHELDON 5, TUALATIN 4: The Irish, playing in their hometown of Eugene, came from behind with four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Timberwolves for the Class 6A title.
Emma Neuman had a three-run double with two outs to put the Irish in front in the sixth inning. Jordan Henderson, Olivia Schmidt and Ella Swangard all had singles earlier in the inning and Tori Leyba walked.
Emily Johansen had a two-run home run and Tia Ridings had three hits, a run and two RBIs for Tualatin, including a double in the seventh inning that pulled Tualatin within a run before Sheldon pitcher Camille Leach got the final out on a fly ball.